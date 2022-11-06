Social Security Cheat Sheet: A Guide to Your Benefits

Social Security has always been a huge topic of interest, but with the recent 8.7% cost of living adjustment it is drawing even more interest. As of this year, roughly 66 million Americans receive Social Security benefits each month, and their payment amounts will increase in 2023. The same applies to Supplemental Security Income recipients.
To help guide you through some of the ins and outs of Social Security -- from when you should sign up to when you should look for your checks -- CNET has created a cheat sheet that's regularly updated so you can stay on top of the latest details.
When will I get my Social Security check?
Whether you're a new Social Security beneficiary or you've been receiving it for decades, knowing when your check will arrive each month is a must. Your payment date depends on your birthday and when you started receiving benefits. Each month, these stories are updated to reflect the exact dates for when the Social Security Administration will disburse your payment.
- Social Security Payments for November: When You'll Get Your Money
- Social Security Disability Insurance: When Your November Check Will Arrive
How much is my Social Security COLA increase?
In October, a cost of living adjustment was announced for Social Security beneficiaries, which will increase their monthly payments by 8.7% -- the highest in over 40 years. Here's everything you need to know about how it affects you.
- Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Go Up Next Year
- Are You an SSI Beneficiary? Your First COLA Increase Is Coming in December. Here's Why
- Social Security COLA Increase 2023: How to See the Amount You'll Get
- Here's When Social Security's Big COLA Increase Will Take Effect
I won't collect Social Security benefits for years. What should I know now?
Preparing for Social Security is important, regardless of how close you are to retiring. Fortunately, it's never too late to learn about how your benefits will work once you're ready to begin collecting them.
- Social Security Money: Know This Before You Retire
- How to Determine the Best Time to Start Collecting Social Security
- The Truth About Social Security: We Have to Plan for the Unpredictable
- How to Apply for Social Security Disability Benefits
- Pause Your Social Security Benefits to Potentially Get a Larger Payment Later. Here's How
Additional Social Security information that's important to know
Aside from Social Security benefits, knowing important information about your Social Security number and card can help prevent future mishaps. For instance, if you need a replacement Social Security card or need to know who it's OK to share your SSN with, we can help.
- Can't Find Your Social Security Card? Here's How to Request a New One
- When Is It Safe to Share Your Social Security Number?
- Can You Change Your Social Security Number?
How is Medicare related to Social Security?
Medicare insurance in the US is for those age 65 or older, or certain people with disabilities. The program is designed to help with the cost of health care and prescription drugs. Whether you receive it now or plan to in the future, it's good to brush up on how it works.
- Do You Have to Enroll in Medicare at 65? How It Works
- Medicare Cost Changes for 2023: How Much Cheaper Will Part B Premiums Be?
For additional health insurance information, here's what to know about Affordable Care Act health plans and how to save on health care if you don't have insurance.