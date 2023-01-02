Social Security 2023: First Check With COLA Increase Arrives Tuesday

Long-time recipients of Social Security and those who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income will see their first check with the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment arrive on Tuesday. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.

The cost-of-living adjustment is the annual benefit modification the SSA uses to ensure its payments keep up with inflation. This year's increase of 8.7% is the highest increase in nearly 40 years. Curious about how much the COLA increase will impact your check? You can check your benefits online using your My Social Security account. In January, you'll get your first increased benefit amount.

For those who receive SSI, you received your first COLA benefit increase on Dec. 30.

Read on to find out when you'll get your Social Security check this month and how your payment date is determined. Just started receiving Social Security payments? Here's how to pause them and potentially get a larger amount later. Also, here's the best time to start collecting your benefits and how to apply for Social Security Disability benefits.

How are Social Security payment dates determined?

The Social Security Administration sends out payments on three different Wednesdays of each month -- the second, third and fourth. On which Wednesday you receive your money depends on your birth date. Payments for SSI recipients generally arrive on the first of each month (see below). We'll break it down.

If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, your payment will be sent out on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

What if I receive both Social Security and SSI?

If you received Social Security benefits before May 1997, or if you receive both Social Security and SSI, the payment schedule is different. Instead of getting your payments on a Wednesday, you'll receive your Social Security payment on the third day of each month and your SSI on the first day of each month.

However, those payment dates change if the first or third day of the month falls on a weekend or a holiday. Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday this year, so SSI recipients received their January payments a day early on Dec. 30 and their Social Security payment on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Because of this calendar configuration, SSI beneficiaries won't receive an SSI check in January.

When will I get my January Social Security check?

The January checks will include your first COLA increase for 2023. Here's the January schedule (PDF) for when you could get your Social Security check and/or SSI money:

Dec. 30 : January SSI payment.

: January SSI payment. Jan. 3 : Social Security payment for those who receive both SSI and Social Security, or have received Social Security since before May 1997.

: Social Security payment for those who receive both SSI and Social Security, or have received Social Security since before May 1997. Jan. 11 : Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month.



: Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month. Jan. 18 : Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

: Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month. Jan. 25: Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

What if I don't receive my check on the expected date?

If your check doesn't arrive on the date listed above based on your birth date or other circumstances, the Social Security Administration says to wait three additional mailing days before calling. If you still haven't received it, you can then call 800-772-1213 to speak with a representative.

The SSA notes that wait times to speak with a representative are shorter Wednesday through Friday and later in the day (between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time).

While you wait, you can also access your Social Security benefits online by visiting ssa.gov/myaccount.

