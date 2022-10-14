Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment for 2023 Is 8.7%, the Largest Increase in Four Decades

The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2023 will be 8.7%, the US Social Security Administration announced Thursday, adding approximately $145 a month to the average check for the more than 70 million Americans receiving benefits.

The adjustment reflects the largest increase to Social Security since 1981, when the COLA was 11.2%. It is determined by year-over-year increases in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers for the third quarter.



In July, the CPI-W dipped from 9.1% to 8.5% and dropped to 8.3% in August. On Thursday, the US Department of Labor Statistics announced the CPI for September dipped again to 8.2%.

The average monthly Social Security check for 2022 has been $1,681, according to AARP, the nonprofit group that advocates for retirees. That reflects a 5.9% COLA, equal to about $93 more a month on average from last year.

The increase for 2023 "will provide much-needed relief to millions of Americans," AARP Chief Executive Officer Jo Ann Jenkins said in a statement.

"The guaranteed benefits provided by Social Security, including the annual COLA, are more crucial than ever as high inflation remains a problem for older Americans," Jenkins added. "The automatic adjustment is an essential part of Social Security that helps ensure the benefit does not erode over time due to rising prices."﻿

The bump goes into effect with December's benefits, which appear in checks going out in January 2023.



One in five retired married couples and 45% of single retirees depend on Social Security benefits for more than 90% of their income, according to data compiled by The Motley Fool.



A June report from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget indicated that, without a major intervention, Social Security is only 13 years away from insolvency.



Former Social Security trustee Charles Blahous, a senior research strategist at George Mason University's Mercatus Center, said this year's record increase is a reminder of how essential Social Security is to beneficiaries, "and how much protection against inflation they would lose if it were allowed to become insolvent."