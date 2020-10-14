Second stimulus check: When could the IRS send a payment if a new bill passes before or after Nov. 3

Sarah Tew/CNET

White House and Congressional leaders might be running out of runway to reach a deal on before the Nov. 3 election, but that doesn't signal the end to talks. "The president is very focused on, when he wins [the election], we will need to do more," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday during remarks at the Milken Institute Global Conference. "So that's part of the reason to continue to work on this. The clock will not stop."

If in the 20 days left before Election Day Washington does approve a new direct payment of as much as $1,200 per person (and potentially more for families), how soon could qualifying individuals realistically expect to receive it? That answer depends entirely on what happens in Washington in the next three weeks.

Mnuchin continues to speak daily with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the outlines of another economic rescue package, according the Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, on a deal that would include a second round of stimulus checks. (Meanwhile, Senate Republicans plan to vote on their own smaller package next week -- more details here.)

Whenever the checks do come -- and we lay out some ideas below -- not everyone will receive theirs at once. The IRS appears to have broken people up into five groups that influence who gets their stimulus money when. We'll help you figure out which group you could fall into and what that means for how soon your payment could arrive. This story updates often.

What are the new dates could the IRS could send my check?

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said it would take about a week to process the first payments, when and if another stimulus check is signed into law. "I can get out 50 million payments really quickly. A lot of it into people's direct accounts," he said in August.

We've speculated some potential dates if a bill becomes law before the Nov. 3 election or after Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, 2021, based on current negotiations in Washington. Keep reading for more information on these priority groups.

Possible dates a second stimulus check could go out

Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Scenario 4 House passes final bill Oct. 26

Nov. 23

Dec. 7

Feb. 1 Senate passes final bill Oct. 27 Nov. 30

Dec. 8

Feb. 2 President signs Oct. 28

Dec. 1

Dec. 9

Feb. 3 First direct deposits sent Week of Nov. 16 Week of Dec. 14

Week of Dec. 21

Week of Feb. 8

First paper checks sent Week of Nov. 30

Week of Dec. 21

Week of Jan. 4

Week of Feb. 15

First EIP cards sent Week of Dec. 21 Week of Jan. 5 Week of Feb. 1 Week of Mar. 15

Why would someone get a check quicker than me?

The IRS has so far sent money to at least 160 million people three different ways, starting with people who filed for direct deposit. Some people with more complicated scenarios are still waiting for their checks or even for catch-up payments. This creates a de facto priority order that could lead some Americans to receive their checks days or even weeks before others. We expect the IRS will adopt roughly the same system for sending out a second stimulus check in 2020 as it did with the first stimulus check, which was approved in March.

Direct deposit is fastest: People who already have their direct deposit information on file with the IRS or who provide that info when and if registration opens again should be first in line to receive a stimulus check. An electronic transfer of funds is faster and more efficient, which is why this group largely got their first payment faster.

Social Security beneficiaries: With the first stimulus payment, many Social Security beneficiaries who had direct deposit information on file with the federal government received checks in the first week, though not always the first day.

People who get paper checks: The IRS began to mail checks about a week later to those without direct deposit data on file.

EIP card recipients: Economic Impact Payment debit cards are prepaid Visa cards the IRS sent to about 4 million people starting in mid-May. If the IRS follows the same payment priority order, this group could begin to see their checks weeks after the first direct deposit transfers go out.

Last group: People who received checks after June are still waiting to receive their stimulus payment or did not know they need to complete an extra step. Direct payments will continue through the end of 2020 for some individuals who weren't part of the previous groups. Here's what could be holding up the stimulus check delivery for some and how to contact the IRS to report a missing, lost or stolen check.

What's the longest I might have to wait for my check?



While we expect most people to get their money sooner, if the first round is any indication, it could still take months for the IRS to send all the checks. Six months after the first stimulus payments went out, the federal agency is still trying to track down millions of people who may be owed money.

And even with the experience of processing roughly 160 million payments in the IRS' back pocket, some people would probably need to clear a few hurdles to receive their money. Here are common roadblocks that held up the first stimulus check.

Where can I find more resources to help?



