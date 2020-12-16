Second stimulus check: We mapped out dates your next payment could actually arrive

Sarah Tew/CNET

Prominent voices on both sides of the aisle have called on negotiators to authorize a second stimulus check. By Wednesday morning, the likelihood of another payment being approved in a stimulus package before the end of the year is brighter, with a smaller second stimulus check once again part of the talks. If another stimulus check happens in 2020, there's also a chance a third stimulus check could arrive in 2021 as part of a future stimulus bill that covers more ground.

With that in mind, we looked at the calendar and mapped out some potential dates a smaller second stimulus check could pass with a bill and start to head your way, based on your particular payment group. We also offer some dates showing when a direct payment could arrive in early 2021 -- whether that would be a second, smaller share of stimulus check money or potentially a third payment.

Read on for everything we know right now. This story updates frequently as new information develops in Washington.

When will Congress vote on a new stimulus bill?

The House of Representatives and Senate could vote on more aid by Friday, when an extension to this year's federal budget runs out. Or they could push a vote to next week, before Christmas.

"We're not leaving here without a COVID package. It's not gonna happen. We're gonna stay here until we get a COVID package. No matter how long it takes, we'll be here," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday.

After President-elect Joe Biden gets inaugurated on Jan. 20, the new administration could try again for a larger bill that could include another direct payment -- either a second smaller one, or perhaps even a third. That would mean that particular check would likely go out in February at the earliest. See the chart below for possible dates.

Sarah Tew/CNET

How long before the IRS can begin sending checks, once approved?

In August, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said it would take about a week from the time that another direct payment is approved to the time the IRS could process the first batch.

"I can get out 50 million payments really quickly. A lot of it into people's direct accounts," Mnuchin said then.

If a check doesn't arrive until 2021, there will be a new Treasury secretary -- it isn't clear if a transition of power would cause a delay in sending out money. Biden has selected Janet Yellen, the previous chair of the US Federal Reserve, for the Treasury position, though she would need to be confirmed by the Senate before taking office.

Even if the checks were to go out faster the second time by following the existing IRS protocol from the first payment, that doesn't necessarily mean your stimulus money would arrive a week after a bill went live. The following section explains more.

When could I expect my second stimulus check to arrive?

Here's one stimulus check truth of many: Not everyone will get a payment at the same time. With the first check, the IRS divided stimulus payments into three main groups depending on the form in which you received the money.

In the chart below, these speculative dates show when you might see a payment. The second scenario is possible if the House and Senate are called back to vote and the session officially extended. We also sketched out two timelines if a bill becomes law after Biden becomes president Jan. 20 to give you an idea of how long you might have to wait.

Possible dates a second stimulus check could go out

Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Scenario 4 House passes final bill Dec 18

Feb 1 March 1 April 5 Senate passes final bill Dec 21

Feb 2 March 2 April 6 President signs Dec 22

Feb 3 March 3 April 7 First direct deposits issued Week of Jan 4

Week of Feb 8 Week of March 8 Week of April 12 First paper checks sent Week of Jan 11

Week of Feb 16 (Feb 15 is Presidents Day) Week of March 15 Week of April 19 First EIP cards sent Week of Feb 8

Week of March 15 Week of April 12 Week of May 10

Direct deposit, EIP card, paper check and you

The IRS sent out the first stimulus payment on a staggered timeline to different groups of people depending on how they were being paid: by direct deposit, paper check or EIP card. We dive more into the five stimulus check payment priority groups here.