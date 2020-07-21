Second stimulus check update: When would you get the next payment?

Angela Lang/CNET

To meet the Aug. 7 deadline imposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Congress is on a three-week sprint to pass the next economic rescue bill and most likely with it a second stimulus check. In order to do so, Congress and the White House will have to agree on the size and scope of the financial package and decide who would be eligible for a second stimulus payment.

The consequences of not passing a second bill would be far-reaching, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plan to meet Tuesday to begin negotiations, Bloomberg reports. McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, said he hopes to start working with Democrats this week on the bill.

"We can't go home without [new legislation]," Pelosi, a California Democrat, said on July 16. "More people have died. More people have gone on unemployment. And more people have been infected." The Heroes Act passed by the House of Representatives on May 15 has not been taken up by the Senate, which appears to be working on its own bill.

What exactly happens if another stimulus check doesn't get approved before the next recess? And if new legislation is passed, when's the soonest you might expect to see a second IRS payment? We used the Senate's calendar and the first stimulus check schedule as a model to formulate a possible timeline.

When's the stimulus check 'deadline'? 3 weeks away

The Senate now has 14 working days until Aug. 7 to build, debate, negotiate and pass another stimulus package before the last day of the current session.

Why? Because the Senate's August recess runs from Aug. 10 through Sept. 7 (Labor Day), which means there are 32 days from the last date of the Senate session (Aug. 7) until the first day of the following session (Sept. 8). If there's no bill passed by Aug. 7, it won't get picked up again until then. The September session runs through Sept. 25.

Senate timeline for making a stimulus check decision Dates Senate action July 20 - Aug. 7 In session. The Senate is not expected to work past Aug. 7. Aug. 10 - Sept. 7 August recess. Sept. 8 - Sept. 25 In session. If the Senate doesn't pass a bill by Aug. 7, this is the next period it will have to work on a stimulus package. Sept. 28 - 29 September recess. Sept. 30 - Oct. 9 In session. If the Senate still hasn't passed a bill, this is its last chance before the general election on Nov. 3.

When could the IRS send a second stimulus payment?

It's still possible for the IRS to start sending checks in August, if a second round of stimulus checks gets the green light by the end of July.

For reference, the president signed the CARES Act into law on March 27 and the first stimulus payments went out less than three weeks later, on April 15.

For the purpose of speculation, let's say that a new stimulus act becomes law on Friday, Aug. 7. Following the CARES Act timeline, the first checks could go out by Aug. 26.

It's plausible, however, that the IRS could move even faster to send out the first wave of stimulus checks, since it already has the mechanism in place from the first batch, including a tool for people to sign up for direct deposit and track their payments.

Factors like how many people would qualify for a payment the second time around could play a role in slowing down or speeding up this timeline.

What's the last date I could receive a second stimulus check?

While we don't know anything official -- and won't until another rescue package is official -- we can draw on the experience of the first stimulus checks as a potential blueprint.

The IRS will have sent about 200 million checks by the time it's done distributing the first raft of payments. (The total US population is nearly 330 million people, according to the Census Bureau.)

The majority of those were sent by the beginning of June, though the IRS said it will continue to disburse the final batches through the end of the year. If there are fewer people receiving a second stimulus check, it's possible that it won't take as long to send a second round of checks.

What will it take to get a second stimulus check?

To receive a second check, the proposed rescue package would need to pass both the House and the Senate before receiving a signature from the president. Only then could it take effect.

After that, the IRS now has a system in place to organize and distribute those checks. But it could still be weeks more before you receive a payment.

