Second stimulus check update: When would the IRS send the new payment?

Senate Republicans are expected as soon as Thursday to unveil a $1 trillion proposal for the next stimulus bill, one that will include a second stimulus check for individuals and families. The Republican plan will be the long-awaited counteroffer to the Democrat-led House of Representatives' Heroes Act from May, which proposes $3 trillion worth of economic support for individuals and businesses struggling with a recession fueled by a continued surge in coronavirus cases.

Once the Senate Republicans put forward their stimulus plan, negotiations with the House will cement the plan's details, including who qualifies for the second payment, how much money the next stimulus check will bring and when the IRS will send the first batch of payments.



"The president's preference is to make sure that we send out direct payments quickly so that in August people get more money. there is no question this worked before," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday.

But August is a long month and millions of people will depend on that payment for basic needs. How soon could you expect the check to arrive? We used the Senate's calendar and the first stimulus check schedule as a model to formulate a possible timeline. This story is updated frequently to reflect the developing situation in Washington.

When is the stimulus payment 'deadline'? Just over 2 weeks away

The Senate now has 12 working days until the Aug. 7 deadline set to debate, negotiate and pass another stimulus package before the last day of the current session.

Why Aug. 7? Because the Senate's August recess runs from Aug. 10 through Sept. 7 (Labor Day), which means there are 32 days from the last date of the Senate session (Aug. 7) until the first day of the following session (Sept. 8). If the Senate doesn't pass a bill by Aug. 7, it won't pick it up until then. The September session runs through Sept. 25.

Senate timeline for making a stimulus check decision Dates Senate action July 20 - Aug. 7 In session. The Senate is not expected to work past Aug. 7. Aug. 10 - Sept. 7 August recess. Sept. 8 - Sept. 25 In session. If the Senate doesn't pass a bill by Aug. 7, this is the next period it will have to work on a stimulus package. Sept. 28 - 29 September recess. Sept. 30 - Oct. 9 In session. If the Senate still hasn't passed a bill, this is its last chance before the general election on Nov. 3.

When could the IRS start sending the second stimulus checks?

The IRS could still begin sending checks in August, if a second round of stimulus checks gets the green light by the start of the month.

For reference, the president signed the CARES Act into law on March 27 and the first stimulus payments went out less than three weeks later, on April 15.

For the purpose of speculation, let's say that a new stimulus act becomes law on Friday, Aug. 7. Following the CARES Act timeline, the first checks could go out by Aug. 26.

It's plausible, however, that the IRS could move even faster to send out the first wave of stimulus checks, since it already has the mechanism in place from the first batch, including a tool for people to sign up for direct deposit and track their payments.

Factors like how many people would qualify for a payment the second time around could play a role in slowing down or speeding up this timeline.

What's the last date I could receive a second stimulus check?

While we know nothing official -- and won't until another rescue package is passed -- we can draw on the experience of the first stimulus checks as a potential blueprint.

The IRS will have sent about 200 million checks by the time it's done distributing the first raft of payments. (The total US population is nearly 330 million people, according to the Census Bureau.)

The majority of those were sent by the beginning of June, though the IRS said it will continue to disburse the final batches through the end of the year. If there are fewer people receiving a second stimulus check, it's possible that it won't take as long to send a second round of checks.

What has to happen to get a second stimulus check?

To receive a second check, the new rescue package would need to pass both the House and the Senate before receiving a signature from the president. Only then could it take effect.

After that, the IRS now has a system in place to organize and distribute those checks. But it could still be weeks more before you receive a payment.

