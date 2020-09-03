Second stimulus check timeline: When might the IRS send another payment?

James Martin/CNET

How likely is it that a second stimulus check in the form of a paper check, direct deposit or EIP card might still be sent to eligible Americans by the end of 2020? All eyes are on Capitol Hill for the answer to when Americans could expect another direct payment.

Negotiators have not moved much to reach a deal over the past month, despite bipartisan calls for a compromise on the size and scope of the package. The two camps remain around $1 trillion apart in what they want to spend. Republicans are also working on a much smaller relief bill worth $500 billion that they plan to release next week, after the Senate returns from recess.

"Americans need our help and deserve a bill that meets the needs of the nation," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted Thursday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has previously indicated the Internal Revenue Service could begin to issue direct payments within a week of a final package becoming law, but when could that actually happen? Keep reading to map out a possible payment schedule and who might be able to receive it first. We update this story often with new information.

Possible dates the IRS could send a second stimulus check



Any hope of negotiations starting up again are sliding into September; the Senate is adjourned until after Labor Day, which is Sept. 7.

Here are some possible dates that another stimulus bill could pass and the IRS could send the first checks. For reference, we also include the timeline for the now-expired CARES Act. The payments don't go out to everyone at once, so we'll go over which groups of people could get their payment first.

When could the second stimulus checks go out?

Date passed by Senate Date passed by House Date signed First checks sent Original CARES Act March 25 March 26 March 27 April 15











If Senate passes If House passes If president signs First checks could be sent Final negotiated bill Sept. 11 Sept. 16

Sept. 17

Week of Sept. 28

Sept. 16 Sept. 17 Sept. 18 Week of Sept. 28

Sept. 23

Sept. 24

Sept. 25

Week of Oct. 3



These people could receive a second stimulus check sooner



It's likely the IRS would use roughly the same calculations and tools for sending out the second stimulus check as it did for the first one, including the IRS Get My Payment tool for tracking your stimulus check payment and signing up for direct deposit.

First group: The IRS sent the first batch of stimulus checks to people who had filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns and had already provided the IRS with their direct deposit information, according to the House Committee on Ways and Means. Following that model, the next stimulus payment could first reach people who've already registered for direct deposit, either as part of their 2019 tax filing or before.

Second group: The next group were Social Security beneficiaries who had direct deposit information on file with federal agencies. (About 80 million people got their checks through direct deposit in the first week they were disbursed, according to the IRS.)

Third group: Paper checks didn't start getting mailed out until about a week later, to people who hadn't signed up for direct deposit, but you could still register for the electronic bank transfer as late as May 13.



Fourth group: The first Economic Impact Payment debit cards, which are prepaid, began going out in mid-May to about 4 million people.



Fifth group: Anyone who received their checks after June or who is still waiting to receive their stimulus payment. The IRS has told CNET that direct payments will continue through the end of 2020 for some individuals who were not part of the previous groups. Here's what could be holding up the stimulus check delivery for some and how to contact the IRS to report a missing, lost or stolen check.

Reasons your stimulus check may arrive 'late'

We won't know for sure until a new bill is passed and the IRS forms a plan to send out checks, but here are points to consider.

Changes to aid for dependents: This depends on which version of the bill passes. The CARES Act allotted $500 for dependents age 16 and under. The Republican-backed HEALS Act also allocates $500 for dependents, of any age. But the Democratic-backed Heroes Act suggests $1,200 for a maximum of three dependents. If a change is made, even if it ultimately leads to more money being sent, it could require the IRS to adjust its accounting system. That may potentially slow things down for you.

Banking status: With the first checks, people who didn't submit direct deposit information to the IRS had to wait longer to receive the stimulus money through the mail. As of June, 120 million people had received the stimulus money via direct deposit, 35 million were sent a check in the mail and 4 million were sent a prepaid debit card. The IRS hasn't provided an update on how many people received a stimulus check by Aug. 1.

Banking status has affected the speed of payments since the CARES Act passed, disproportionately impacting Black Americans and other people of color, according to an analysis by the think tank Urban Institute. People who are white and whose incomes were above the poverty line were more likely to have received their first stimulus check by the end of May than people who are Black, Hispanic or below the poverty line, the analysis found.

People who didn't make enough money to be required to file federal income tax returns in 2018 or 2019 also would not get a stimulus check unless they submitted a form to the IRS, according to a report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. This group includes low-income families with children and a far greater number of Black people and people of color.

The latest date you could receive another stimulus check

Once again, the schedule for the first stimulus checks may provide an indication, but there's no official news until another relief package is finalized.

The IRS will have sent about 200 million checks by the time the agency is done distributing the first raft of payments. (The total US population is over 330 million people, according to the Census Bureau.)

The majority of those were sent by the beginning of June, though the IRS said it will continue to send payments through the end of the year.

If you need additional help



Shelby Brown contributed to this report.