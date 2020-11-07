Second stimulus check still on the table: What's the timeline now that Biden is president-elect?

Angela Lang/CNET

By Jan. 20, the United States will have a new president in Joe Biden and a new set of Republicans and Democrats in Congress. But will it have a new stimulus package that sends up to $1,200 per qualified adult to over 150 million Americans? President Donald Trump, President-elect Biden and many top lawmakers support a second stimulus check, but when the next batch of direct payments will come may depend on two major factors.

First and foremost, there's the state of negotiations, which could see bitter partisan conflict ahead as Democrats and Republicans vie for different visions of the final bill, including whether it would contain another stimulus check or not. The Senate returns from recess on Monday, with the House of Representatives to follow on Nov. 16. Talks could begin before the latter date.

Then there's the issue of how quickly a second stimulus payment could arrive after it's approved. Theoretically, the US Treasury and IRS could send the first batch sooner by following the model used for the first stimulus check. But if Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is no longer in office when a bill passes (e.g. after the inauguration), it isn't clear what the protocol could be.

As for when you would personally get your money -- our stimulus calculator can estimate that for you -- will likely ride on how you receive your disbursement: through direct deposit, paper check or EIP card. Your personal circumstances may also play a role. The net effect is that some people will receive their spending (or savings) cash right away, while others may have to wait weeks or even months. Unfortunately, not every adult will qualify.

We mapped out some dates to give you on idea of how long you might have to wait after a new stimulus bill passes, and we explain the way the IRS' de-facto priority groups work. This story was recently updated with new information.

When you can expect a new stimulus check to arrive: Our current guesses

These dates, which are speculative, show you might possibly see a check if a bill becomes law in the period after the Nov. 3 election and before or after Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, including Dec. 11, the deadline for Congress to pass the next federal budget.

One important note is the speed at which the first checks would arrive. In August, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said it would take about a week to process the first payments. "I can get out 50 million payments really quickly. A lot of it into people's direct accounts," he said. But that doesn't necessarily mean your stimulus money will arrive a week after a bill goes live.

Possible dates a second stimulus check could go out

Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Scenario 4 House passes final bill Dec. 11

Feb. 1

Mar. 1

Apr. 5

Senate passes final bill Dec. 12

Feb. 2

Mar. 2

Apr. 6

President signs Dec. 13

Feb. 3

Mar. 3

Apr. 7

First direct deposits issued Week of Dec. 28

Week of Feb. 8

Week of Mar. 8

Week of Apr. 12

First paper checks sent Week of Jan. 11

Week of Feb. 16 (Feb. 15 is President's Day)

Week of Mar. 15

Week of Apr. 19

First EIP cards sent Week of Feb. 8

Week of Mar. 15

Week of Apr. 12

Week of May 10



Why can't the IRS mail all the checks at once?

The IRS has so far sent money to at least 160 million people three ways, starting with people the federal government has direct deposit information for. Some people with more complicated personal situations are still waiting for their checks or even for catch-up payments. This creates a de facto priority order that could result in some Americans receiving their checks days or even weeks before others.

The IRS has said that it can deliver 5 million to 7 million paper stimulus checks a week, starting with people whose AGI is less than $20,000 and then moving to people whose AGIs are progressively larger, according to the Government Accountability Office.

We expect the IRS will adopt roughly the same system for sending out a second stimulus check in 2020 or 2021 as it did with the first stimulus check, which was approved in March.

Direct deposit recipients: People who already have their direct deposit information on file with the IRS or who provide that info when and if registration opens again should be first in line to receive a stimulus check. An electronic transfer of funds is faster and more efficient, which is why this group largely got their first payment faster.

Social Security beneficiaries: With the first stimulus payment, many Social Security beneficiaries who had direct deposit information on file with the federal government received checks in the first week, though not always the first day.

People who get paper checks: The IRS began to mail checks about a week later to those without direct deposit data on file.

EIP card recipients: Economic Impact Payment debit cards are prepaid Visa cards the IRS sent to about 4 million people starting in mid-May. If the IRS follows the same payment priority order, this group could begin to see their checks weeks after the first direct deposit transfers go out.

People with more complex situations: This category includes people who received a check after June, are still waiting to receive their stimulus payment or did not know they need to complete an extra step. Direct payments will continue through the end of 2020 for some individuals who weren't part of the previous groups. Here's what could be holding up the stimulus check delivery for some and how to contact the IRS to report a missing, lost or stolen check.

Millions of people are still waiting to get the first check that was sent out

While over 160 million Americans have received their stimulus checks now, seven months after the first payments went out, the IRS is still trying to track down millions of people who may be owed money, including for dependents.

If you think this situation applies to you, you may be able to claim your missing check by Nov. 21. Some examples include people who didn't receive their allotted $500 for their dependents, some people who are involved in child-support situations and nonfilers who may be owed a stimulus check (including older adults or people who receive SSI or SSDI). Otherwise, you may need to claim a catch-up payment or error adjustment as part of your 2020 federal tax return.

If you're a US citizen abroad or live in a US territory and didn't receive a check as expected, you may also need to investigate. And a new ruling in California may bring hope for people who are incarcerated and didn't receive the first stimulus check, or who received it and were compelled to return the money.

If you're still waiting on the first round of payments, you can track the status of your stimulus check, learn how to report your no-show check to the IRS and find possible reasons why your stimulus check still hasn't arrived. The IRS has said it will continue to send payments through Dec. 10, 2020, according to GAO.