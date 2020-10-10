Second stimulus check requirements: Qualifications for a second check won't be simple

Angela Lang/CNET

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will continue their so-far tempestuous negotiations to pass a new economic rescue bill (complete with a second stimulus check) into the weekend. An approved stimulus check could be worth up to $1,200 per person, but the timeline to get it is still up in the air. However, we do know somethings about who could qualify.

Eligibility rules will be determined in part by the adjusted gross income (AGI) on your federal taxes, and they might differ based on your personal circumstances as an independent adult, dependent, or older adult or retiree. If you're in the SSDI program or if you're a US citizen living abroad or a citizen of a US territory, stimulus check qualifications may also vary.

We've detailed the ins and outs of what we know about stimulus eligibility. Though still theoretical until another law is confirmed, our stimulus check calculator can also estimate your total future payment.

How do I know if I qualify for another stimulus check?



It's likely that if a second stimulus check emerges, it'll follow many of the guidelines from the CARES Act that governed the first check in March but draw some changes from the revised Heroes Act and HEALS Act proposals, neither of which is law.

Who could qualify for a second stimulus check Qualifying group Likely to be covered by the final bill Individuals An AGI of less than $99,000 (Same as CARES) Head of household An AGI of less than $146,500 (Same as CARES) Couple filing jointly An AGI less than $198,000 (Same as CARES) Dependents of any age As defined by your tax filing (HEALS proposal; and revised Heroes Act) US citizens living abroad Yes, same as CARES Citizens of US territories Likely, with payments handled by each territory's tax authority (CARES) SSDI and tax nonfilers Likely, but with an extra step to file (more below) Disqualified group Unlikely to be covered by the final bill Noncitizens who pay taxes Proposed in Heroes Act, unlikely to pass in Senate Incarcerated people Excluded under CARES Act People who owe child support Included in Heroes proposal, but excluded under CARES

Will I get $500 more for my dependents?

There's strong evidence that a new package could expand the definition of who counts as a dependent, which would give some families more stimulus money in a second stimulus check. (Here's how the IRS defines an adult who is not a dependent.)

Specifically, dependents of any age would add $500 each in the family's final check. This provision is in the revised Heroes proposal that the Democrat-led House of Representatives passed Oct. 1. It's also in the Republican HEALS Act introduced over the summer. Neither act is law, but the agreement on this new term would benefit tens of millions of families.

Relatively few dependents were eligible for any money at all under the CARES Act. Dependents aged 16 and younger were allotted $500 as part of the family payment, but new proposals from both Democrats and Republicans seek to expand the definition of a dependent to include people regardless of age -- that means college students and adult dependents.

You can calculate your estimated total here.

How do my taxes impact my stimulus check eligibility?

For most people, taxes and stimulus checks are tightly connected. For example, the most important factor in setting income limits is adjusted gross income, or AGI, which determines how much of the $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples you could receive if you meet the other requirements.

Our stimulus check calculator can show you how much money you could potentially expect from a second check based on your most recent tax filing. Read below for your eligibility if you don't typically file taxes.

I didn't file tax returns in 2018 or 2019. What should I do?



People who weren't required to file a federal income tax return in either 2018 or 2019 may still be eligible to receive the first stimulus check under the CARES Act. If that guideline doesn't change for a second stimulus check, this group would qualify again. Here are reasons you might not have been required to file:

You're over 24, not claimed as a dependent and your income is less than $12,200.

You're married filing jointly and together your income is less than $24,400.

You have no income.

You receive federal benefits, such as Social Security or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). See below for more on SSDI.

With the first stimulus check, non-filers needed to provide the IRS with some information before they could receive their payment. (If you still haven't received a first check even though you were eligible, the IRS extended its deadline to use its Non-Filers Tool through Nov. 21.) The IRS is also reaching out to 9 million Americans who may fall in this category but who haven't requested their payment.

I'm retired -- will I get another stimulus payment?

Many older adults, including retirees over age 65, received a first stimulus check under the CARES Act, and would likely be eligible for a second payment. For older adults and retired people, factors like your tax filings, your AGI, your pension, if you're part of the SSDI program (also more below) and whether or not the IRS considers you a dependent would likely contribute to your chances of receiving a second payment.

I'm an SSDI recipient. Can I still receive a second stimulus check?



Those who are part of the Social Security Disability Insurance program also qualify for a check under the CARES Act. Recipients wouldn't receive their payments via their Direct Express card, which the government typically uses to distribute federal benefits, but through a non-Direct Express bank account or as a paper check. SSDI recipients also need to use the IRS' Non-Filers tool to request a payment for themselves and dependents.

Groups that were not included in the first check



For the payment authorized under the CARES Act, which became law in March, these groups were excluded:

Heads of households with an AGI over $136,500.

Married couples with an AGI over $198,000.

Children over 16 and college students under age 24.

Nonresident aliens, as defined by the US government.

People who are incarcerated.

People who died since the previous tax filing. (Their families may not collect on their behalf and are expected to return the payment.)

