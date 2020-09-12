Second stimulus check might still be sent to eligible adults. Who could qualify for it?

Sarah Tew/CNET

If a second stimulus check is authorized in 2020 -- either through an overarching stimulus bill or an executive action -- the question of how much money you could get will rest on a list of qualifications that cover everything from the number of dependents you can claim to your yearly income.

There are also sure to be specific guidelines for people who don't typically file taxes (nonfilers), people who receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and exceptions to the rules that have kept 17- to 24-year-olds from claiming their own stimulus checks. (Note: 9 million people who qualified for the first stimulus payment can still get it.)

And at least one demographic is expected to contribute to an even larger sum for family groups -- more on that below. CNET's stimulus check calculator can also provide an estimate of the size of your potential payday. This story updates frequently.

Stimulus check eligibility: Where the requirements stand now

We won't know for certain who will qualify for a new stimulus payment until Congress passes the legislation. We can, however, draw from the first stimulus check's eligibility requirements and the Heroes Act and HEALS Act proposals (neither of which is law) to get an idea of who may or may not get a second check, including a few unexpected qualifiers below.

Both Republicans and Democrats are using adjusted gross income, or AGI, to determine the payment amount for individuals and families, which would cap at $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples.

Who might qualify for the next stimulus check Qualifying group Likely to be in final bill Unlikely to be in final bill Individual An AGI of less than $99,000, under both proposals

Head of household An AGI of less than $146,500, under both proposals

Couple filing jointly An AGI less than $198,000, under both proposals

Dependents of any age No dependents limit specified, under HEALS Act Up to 3 dependents, under Heroes Act Noncitizens who pay taxes

Under Heroes Act Incarcerated people

Under CARES Act Owe child support

CARES Act excludes those who owe child support. Heroes Act includes them US citizen living abroad Included under CARES Act

Live in US territory Under CARES Act, payments handled by each territory's tax authority

SSDI recipients Included under CARES Act

Tax nonfilers Included under CARES Act



Rules over dependents could change in a big way



While the initial payments authorized under the CARES Act included $500 for dependents aged 16 and younger, the HEALS and Heroes Act would both loop in any dependent, regardless of age, including college students and adult dependents. (Here's the youngest you can be to qualify for your own stimulus check.)

The Democratic plan would extend $1,200 each, for up to three dependents, so a family of five people could receive a maximum of $6,000. The Republican plan would provide $500 for each dependent you claim on your taxes, but the HEALS Act doesn't specify a cap on the number of dependents.

Nonfilers could qualify again -- what we know



Those who weren't required to file a federal income tax return in either 2018 or 2019 could still be eligible for a stimulus check under the CARES Act. If that guideline doesn't change for a second stimulus check, this group would qualify again. Here are reasons you might not have been required to file:

You're over 24, not claimed as a dependent and your income is less than $12,200

You're married filing jointly and together your income is less than $24,400

You have no income

You receive federal benefits, such as Social Security or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). See below for more on SSDI.

With the first stimulus check, nonfilers needed to provide the IRS with some information before they could receive their checks. The IRS is reaching out to 9 million Americans who may fall in this category but have not requested their payment to notify them they may be due a payment.

SSDI recipients could claim stimulus checks

Those who are part of the Social Security Disability Insurance program also qualify for a check under the CARES Act. Recipients would not receive their payments through their Direct Express card, which the government usually uses to distribute federal benefits, but through a non-Direct Express bank account or through a paper check. SSDI recipients also need to use the IRS' Non-Filers tool to request a payment for themselves and dependents.

This is who the first stimulus payment skipped



For the payments authorized under the CARES Act, which became law in March, these groups were excluded:

Single taxpayers with an AGI over $99,000.

Heads of households with an AGI over $136,500.

Married couples with an AGI over $198,000.

Children over 16 and college students under age 24.

Nonresident aliens, as defined by the US government.

People who are incarcerated.

People who died since the previous tax filing. (Their families may not collect on their behalf and are expected to return the payment.)

For more, here's what we know about the major proposals for a second stimulus package. We also have information on unemployment insurance, what you can do if you've lost your job, if you could receive two refund checks from the IRS and what to know about evictions.

