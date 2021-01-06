Second stimulus check: Income limit, eligibility rules, delivery schedule, payment rights

Sarah Tew/CNET

The second stimulus check is now arriving in bank accounts and mail boxes, and you have questions about this new relief payment for up to $600 per person: Do you qualify to get a second check, how much money will your household receive and what happened to that $2,000 amount?

You also want to know when your money will arrive, what payment method the IRS will use and whether you can still request your money as a direct deposit. Also, can you track your second stimulus check, and what are your rights? What's the Jan. 15 cutoff? What happens if you don't receive your stimulus payment by the middle of the month? And what's up with a third stimulus check?

We'll answer all those questions and more about the second stimulus check. We update this story with the latest information.

The IRS is already delivering $600 stimulus payments

Second stimulus check payments are going out from the IRS and US Treasury by way of direct deposit, physical checks and EIP cards. It's important to know which priority group you're in, because that could have a huge effect on when you will receive your second stimulus check.

To get a glimpse into your payment schedule, you can use the IRS Get My Payment tracking tool to see the status of your check. The tool can also indicate how you'll receive your check (by mail or direct deposit) and can show if there's an issue that could hold up your second stimulus payment delivery. You can also try a US Postal Service tool to track your check if it's coming in the mail.

$2,000 second stimulus check is dead... for now



Last week, after days of debate, Congress ended its work for the year without approving $2,000 checks instead of the $600 ones now going out. The next chance for another stimulus check for as much as $2,000 will come after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

There's a big catch with the $600 payment: The IRS faces a Jan. 15 cutoff

Language in the stimulus legislation prevents the IRS and US Treasury from sending the second stimulus check after Jan. 15, 2021. The IRS said after that mid January date, eligible individuals who did not receive a payment will have to claim it when they file their 2020 taxes in 2021.

The later you file taxes, the longer it might take to get your second stimulus check. Here's what you can do now to help speed up the delivery of your personal check.

The $600 stimulus check limit disqualifies more people



The second stimulus check Trump approved Dec. 27 as part of the new $900 billion bill clearly reduces the total amount you will get: half the first check. That's up to $600 per qualifying adult and $1,200 for married couples filing jointly.

The figure is largely based on your tax status and on a sliding scale similar that gives you the full amount up to a certain income limit, and then a partial payment up to a set amount beyond that. After a certain amount, you wouldn't be eligible for any stimulus money. This is determined by a mathematical equation written into the bill, and follows the same formula as the first check. However, the fact that the $600 upper cut-off limit is half the first check actually lowers the income ceiling for getting a partial payment, and for getting any check at all. (We have a stimulus check calculator to estimate your household's payment this second time around.)

In other words, fewer people would be eligible to receive any amount from a $600-maximum stimulus check than they would the $1,200- or $2,000-maximum payment. For example, a single taxpayer would still get the full $600 with an AGI under $75,000, but they would not receive anything above $87,000, down from the $99,000 cap for the first check. See our guide for a breakout of the payments. A $2,000 stimulus check that uses the same formula would make more people eligible for a partial check.

There may be additional changes to your life circumstances in the past nine months that could mean you and your family may not be eligible for a second stimulus check.

Your kids count for more money than the first stimulus check

The $900 billion set aside for economic stimulus changes the amount of money you'd get for child dependents, a flat rate of $600. This is different from the variable rate set for eligible adults. Compared to the first direct payment, this is an increase from $500 per child dependent 16 years or younger. There is no cap on the number of children 17 and under who would contribute the household's total.

A third stimulus check this year already has Biden's backing



Congress is expected to consider another relief effort this year, after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

"This bill is just the first step, a down payment," Biden said on Dec. 26 of the $900 billion stimulus bill, promising to push for more aid after he takes office. Biden also committed to a third stimulus check, but whether it happens or for how much depends on the appetite of a new Congress to continue to support the economy.

You'll be able to file a claim for missing money from the first stimulus check

The IRS may still owe you money from the first stimulus check payout. It may be that some money was left out for child dependents, or that an interpretation of a rule changed (this really happened). Or it could be that you fell through the cracks with your personal situation, that you didn't think you qualified but you actually do and just need to take an extra step, or that some other error kept you from getting the total amount you were entitled to. Since the Nov. 21 deadline to file your claim has passed, you'll now need to wait this year's tax season to request missing on your tax return.

People who don't file taxes could still be eligible for a second stimulus check

While taxes and stimulus checks are tied together, you don't need to have filed a tax return to qualify for a check. If you're over age 65, for example, and receive Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance, you could still qualify for a stimulus check under the CARES Act. You might need to take an extra step to request your payment (you had until Nov. 21 for the first batch) to get your check if you don't receive it automatically during tax season.

Your 2020 stimulus payment is not considered taxable income

The IRS doesn't consider stimulus money to be income. That means a payment you get this year won't reduce your refund in 2021 or increase the amount you owe when you file your 2020 tax return. You also won't have to repay part of your stimulus check if you qualify for a lower amount this year. The IRS said if you didn't receive everything you were owed this year, you can claim it as a credit on your 2020 federal income tax return by filing in this year.

Eligibility includes many rules and exceptions



Now that a second stimulus check is approved, there will be lots of small details, rules and exceptions that may be confusing. While some situations will be easy to understand, others concerning you and your dependents might make it unclear if you're eligible and how much money you might receive because fringe cases abound.

For example:

Certain issues could delay your check, such as if you recently moved.

Your second stimulus money will not be seized for debt or rent



In most cases, your check is yours to spend or save how you want and it isn't taxable. But there were a few situations where the state or federal government or a debt collector can take all or part of your first check to cover a debt, such as if you owe child support. However, with the second check, the money can't be used to pay past-due federal or state debts, and the payments are protected from bank garnishment and from private creditors or debt collectors.

The calculation starts with your household's total adjusted gross income, adds on the money allotted to qualifying child dependents and then deducts from the total based on your income bracket.