Second stimulus check: How to find out which IRS priority mailing group you might be in

Millions are still stretching pennies until White House negotiators can agree to pass new coronavirus relief legislation-- and with it, a second stimulus check.. The Nov. 3 election is drawing closer, leaving lawmakers with another tight deadline if they want to get more money to voters before they start marking ballots.

Even if Congress manages to vote ahead of the historic election, another question looms: how fast could you get paid if you qualify? We're not completely without answers. The first round of stimulus checks went out to some recipients days, weeks and even months before others. Looking at that first payment for clues, we can outline which groups might receive priority in terms of when the IRS could send out a second stimulus check -- and which might get paid last.

For a broader view, make sure you are aware of the most important stimulus payment topics to know. This story updates frequently.

A timetable for the first group of stimulus payments



When and if another stimulus check gets the green light, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said it would take about a week to mobilize the first payments. "I can get out 50 million payments really quickly. A lot of it into people's direct accounts."

We've speculated potential dates based on calendars from the House of Representatives and the Senate, and also based on a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who vowed to keep her chamber in session until a deal is reached.

For reference, we include the timeline for the now-expired CARES Act. The payments don't go out to everyone at once, so read on for which groups of people could get their stimulus money first.

When could the second stimulus check go out?

If Senate passes If House passes If president signs First checks could be sent Final bill Sept. 30 Oct. 1 Oct. 2 Week of Oct. 12

Oct. 9 Oct. 13 Oct. 14 Week of Oct. 19

Dec. 1 Dec. 2 Dec. 3 Week of Dec. 7

Dec. 7 Dec. 8 Dec. 9 Week of Dec. 14











Date passed by Senate Date passed by House Date signed First checks sent Original CARES Act March 25 March 26 March 27 April 15











If order signed Direct deposit could start First paper checks could start First EIP cards could start Presidential order Oct. 5 Week of Oct. 12 Week of Nov. 9 Week of Nov. 30

This is the order in which checks would most likely be sent

It's likely the IRS would keep roughly the same system for sending out the second stimulus check that it used the first time, including the IRS Get My Payment tool for tracking your stimulus check and registering for direct deposit.

That means the agency might also follow the same order for distributing payments, which led some to receive their checks days or even weeks sooner than others. Some are still waiting for their first checks. Here's how it went for the checks that were sent starting April 15:

Direct deposit: Roughly 80 million people who filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns and had already provided the IRS with their direct deposit information (according to the House Committee on Ways and Means). May 13 was the cutoff to register for direct deposit.

Social Security beneficiaries: People who had direct deposit information on file with federal agencies; many still received their checks in the first week, though perhaps not the first day.

Paper checks: The IRS began to mail these about a week later to people without direct deposit data on file.

Economic Impact Payment debit cards: Prepaid Visa cards that were sent to around 4 million people starting in mid-May.

Last group: Anyone who received their checks after June, is still waiting to receive their stimulus payment or did not know they need to fill out an extra step. Direct payments will continue through the end of 2020 for some individuals who were not part of the previous groups. Here's what could be holding up the stimulus check delivery for some and how to contact the IRS to report a missing, lost or stolen check.

How long will it take the IRS to finish mailing the checks?

While we expect the bulk of people to get their money sooner, if the first round is any indication, it could still take months for the IRS to send all the checks. Six months after the first stimulus payments went out, the federal agency is still trying to track down millions of people who may be owed money.

And even with the experience of processing roughly 160 million payments in the IRS' back pocket, some would probably need to clear a few hurdles to receive their money. Here are common bumps that held up the first stimulus check for some.

Why is my check delayed? Here's 3 possible reasons

We won't know details unless, or until, a new bill passes and the IRS gears up to send another round of checks, but here are sticking points to watch for.

Changes to aid for dependents: If Congress expands or narrows the definition of a dependent in the next bill, it could require the IRS to adjust its accounting system. That may potentially slow processing your payment. Calculate how much you get if the rules change to include more people as eligible dependents.

Banking status: If your banking status changes, it could hold up receipt of your payment. Banking status disproportionately impacted Black Americans and other people of color, according to an analysis by the think tank Urban Institute. People who identify as white and whose incomes were above the poverty line were more likely to have received their first stimulus check by the end of May than people who identify as Black, Hispanic or below the poverty line, the analysis found.

Nonfilers need to take an extra step: People who earn below the threshold to be required to file federal income tax returns in 2018 or 2019 also would not get a stimulus check unless they completed an online form for the IRS. This group includes low-income families with children and a far greater number of Black people and people of color. Over 9 million people have until Oct. 15 to claim their checks.

