Second stimulus check for $1,200? How big a payment you could actually receive

Senate Republicans plan to unveil their plan for the next economic rescue package, known as CARES 2, on Monday, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already indicated that a second stimulus check will be included.

"Republicans want to send a second round of direct payments to American households," McConnell said on the Senate floor on Thursday.

Senate and White House leaders could seek to repeat the $1,200 stimulus check guidelines that the CARES Act set out when it passed back in March. CARES 2 is the counterproposal to the Heroes Act that the House Democrats passed two months ago, which fizzled when it reached the Senate.

After the GOP Senators present the details of their plan on Monday, they'll begin hashing out the final bill with the House of Representatives, including who will be eligible for a second stimulus payment and how much money each person or family could get in the next round.

The size of a second check will depend in part on the total value of the rescue package, with suggested figures ranging from $1 trillion (the Senate's goal) to $3 trillion (the House of Representatives' proposal).

We don't know exactly how much money the check could bring, but we have some clues. This story is updated frequently with new developments.

How big could a second stimulus check be?



Over the past months, leaders in Washington have suggested different stimulus ideas and dollar amounts for qualifying individuals.

Here are the proposals that we've heard so far and how likely we think they could be, now that the Senate has joined the White House and House of Representatives in supporting another direct payment. Of course, another stimulus check isn't a done deal and anything could happen between now and the final bill.

Second stimulus check proposals Amount Proposer Proposal details How likely? $0 White House Payroll tax cut so workers keep more of their paychecks. Unlikely to replace stimulus check. $0 White House Business tax break for companies who don't furlough workers. Unlikely to replace stimulus check. Less than $1,200 White House Smaller checks targeted at low-income Americans. Possible if the final package is smaller. $1,200 House of Representatives Part of the Heroes Act passed by the House in May (not law). Possible, with fewer people qualifying. More than $1,200 White House Stated by President Donald Trump. Less likely, but possible. $2,000 a month till economy recovers More than 150 economists "Emergency Money" payment for Americans to continue spending, one road to economic recovery. Open-ended payments unlikely to pass. $2,000 a month till three months after pandemic ends Sen. Kamala Harris Payments through the end of the pandemic and three months after. Open-ended payments unlikely to pass. $2,000 a month for up to 12 months Rep. Ro Khanna Monthly payments up to a year. The Senate is unlikely to agree to a sum this large, even with an expiration date. $4,000 travel tax credit White House A temporary tax credit to cover individual and family travel expenses, meant to rev up local economies. Unlikely to replace stimulus check.

Could the second payment be the same size as the first?

According to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Senate is considering an identical payment structure to the CARES Act.

"Our proposal is the exact same provision as last time," Mnuchin told reporters Thursday, according to Bloomberg. Using the same guidelines could potentially be one less obstacle in negotiations and speed up the delivery of the check, getting it into more hands and bank accounts faster than if negotiations drags on. After all, the IRS already developed a system to deliver the CARES-authorized checks.

Could the second stimulus check be smaller?

Earlier this month, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said a second stimulus payment won't be as much as the first. That was July 10. It aligns with statements from McConnell, who has indicated that the next stimulus package will have a $1 trillion cap.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, made her disagreement clear.

"A trillion dollars is ... an interesting starting point, but it doesn't come anywhere near," Pelosi said July 9. "We need $1 trillion for state and local [assistance]. We need another $1 trillion for unemployment insurance and direct payments. We need something like that, but probably not as much, for the [coronavirus] testing, tracing, treatment," she said. "What doesn't measure up is, 'Oh, it can only be a trillion dollars.'"

McConnell had previously stressed that the focus of another bill will be narrow. Republican senators are focused on including incentives to bring people back to work. The final total is anything but decided.

The White House has said it would like a bigger second check

The president has, over the past several weeks, made statements advocating a second round of direct payment to Americans.

"I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats," Trump said July 1, referring to the $1,200-per-person amount the Democrat-led House proposed in May. The Washington Post reported in June that the president has told aides he is largely supportive of sending a second round of checks to Americans.

Kudlow told Fox Business this month, "Direct checks are probably going to be part of it, as far as the president is concerned right now."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also expressed support, telling reporters at a White House briefing, "We're going to serious[ly] consider whether we're going to put more payments and direct payments over. It worked very well."

Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell made the case for more stimulus money in prepared remarks before the House Financial Services Committee on June 30. "A full [economic] recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities," Powell said. "The path forward will also depend on the policy actions taken at all levels of government to provide relief and to support the recovery for as long as needed."

$1,200 for individuals and $6,000 for families?



The House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act on May 15. The bill, which has not cleared the Senate and is not law, seeks larger payments for more family members, according to a fact sheet from the House Appropriations Committee (PDF).

McConnell has already dismissed the bill, as has the president, who has called it DOA. Here are the broad outlines of the House bill:

Individuals : An eligible person could receive up to $1,200, the same as the CARES Act.

: An eligible person could receive up to $1,200, the same as the CARES Act. Children and dependents : Each dependent could qualify for a $1,200 payment.

: Each dependent could qualify for a $1,200 payment. Families : Households would qualify for a maximum payment of $6,000 total, capped at five family members at $1,200 apiece.

: Households would qualify for a maximum payment of $6,000 total, capped at five family members at $1,200 apiece. People who aren't US citizens: Noncitizens who file tax returns, pay taxes and otherwise comply with federal tax law using an individual taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number would qualify for a payment.

The bill would also extend many federal benefits set to expire this month.

When will we know more stimulus check news?

Now that the Senate has taken up the topic of another relief bill, expect daily updates to the stimulus check situation. Congress has until Aug. 7 to pass another stimulus bill before a monthlong recess. Here's more on the timeline, including when the IRS could potentially send the first checks.

If you're still waiting for your first stimulus check, here are 10 possible reasons for a delay and what you can do if you think your payment is lost or has fallen through the cracks.