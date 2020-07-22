Second stimulus check amount: Update on how much the next payment will be

Sarah Tew/CNET

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he intends to make a second stimulus check part of the next economic relief bill. "We want another round of direct payments," McConnell said Tuesday. "Direct payments to help families keep driving our national comeback."

Congress and the White House intend to hammer out the details, including who would be eligible for a second payment and the size of the check. We shouldn't expect a rapid decision. It's unlikely a deal on new stimulus legislation will happen by the end of next week, the Washington Post reported.

We don't yet know if the second stimulus check will give more or less than the $1,200 upper limit allotted with the first stimulus check, but we have been following a range of proposals based on a total package worth $1 trillion all the way up to $3 trillion. We lay them all out below.

This story updates frequently to reflect new developments.

What could the amount of a second stimulus check be?



Various leaders in Washington have proposed different stimulus ideas and dollar amounts for qualifying individuals.

Could the second stimulus payment be smaller than the first?

A second stimulus payment won't be as much as the first, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said July 10. That aligns with statements from McConnell, who has indicated that the next stimulus package will have a $1 trillion cap.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, has made her disagreement clear.

"A trillion dollars is ... an interesting starting point, but it doesn't come anywhere near," Pelosi said July 9. "We need $1 trillion for state and local [assistance]. We need another $1 trillion for unemployment insurance and direct payments. We need something like that, but probably not as much, for the [coronavirus] testing, tracing, treatment," she said. "What doesn't measure up is, 'Oh, it can only be a trillion dollars.'"

McConnell had previously stressed that the focus of another bill will be narrow and, if approved, will be the last coronavirus-related rescue package. Republican senators are focused on including incentives to bring people back to work. The final total is anything but decided.

The White House is looking at a larger second stimulus check

The president has, over the past several weeks, come out as a firm advocate of a second round of direct payment to Americans.

"I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats," Trump said July 1, referring to the $1,200-per-person amount the Democrat-led House proposed in May. The Washington Post reported in June that the president has told aides he is largely supportive of sending a second round of checks to Americans.

Kudlow echoed the president's support, telling Fox Business this month, "Direct checks are probably going to be part of it, as far as the president is concerned right now."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also expressed support, telling reporters at a White House briefing, "We're going to serious[ly] consider whether we're going to put more payments and direct payments over. It worked very well."

The Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell made the case for more stimulus money in prepared remarks before the House Financial Services Committee on June 30. "A full [economic] recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities," Powell said. "The path forward will also depend on the policy actions taken at all levels of government to provide relief and to support the recovery for as long as needed."

Could more Americans qualify for a new direct payment than before?

The House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act on May 15. The bill, which has not cleared the Senate and is not law, seeks larger payments for more family members, according to a fact sheet from the House Appropriations Committee (PDF).

McConnell has already dismissed the bill, as has the president, who has called it DOA. Here are the broad outlines of the House bill:

Individuals : An eligible person could receive up to $1,200.

: An eligible person could receive up to $1,200. Children and dependents : Each dependent could qualify for a $1,200 payment.

: Each dependent could qualify for a $1,200 payment. Families : Households would qualify for a maximum payment of $6,000 total, capped at five family members at $1,200 apiece.

: Households would qualify for a maximum payment of $6,000 total, capped at five family members at $1,200 apiece. People who aren't US citizens: Noncitizens who file tax returns, pay taxes and otherwise comply with federal tax law using an individual taxpayer identification number instead of a Social Security number would qualify for a payment.

The bill would also extend many federal benefits set to expire this month.

When will we have more stimulus check news?

The Senate has now returned to Washington and will have three weeks until Aug. 7 to pass another stimulus bill before a month-long recess.

If you're still waiting for your first stimulus check, here are 10 possible reasons for a delay and what you can do if you think your payment is lost or has fallen through the cracks.