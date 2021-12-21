Score a $50 Adidas gift card for $40 and step into the New Year in style

We're only a few days away from Christmas, and if you're worried about what to present an Adidas fan when they already have everything, don't be. Simply give them a gift card! The great thing about this gift card deal is that when you spend $40, you will get a $50 gift card, so you're saving $10.
This offer works for both physical cards and e-gift cards. And you won't see the savings apply until you're at checkout.
Your next question might be can I buy two $50 gift cards for $80 and get $20 off? And yes, yes you can. In fact, you can do this all the way up to $200 and see additional discounts. But if you get the traditional $100 card for example, you won't see a discount at all. This is only valid for gift cards valued at $50.
Grab a card for you and for whoever else would want one. This offer ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT or until supplies last.
