Rejected for an Apple Card? Apple wants to help

Sarah Tew, CNET

Apple on Monday will be adding a new feature to its Apple Card to help those who were previously rejected from opening a card.

Called "Path to Apple Card," the new program sends those who have been rejected details on why their application was not approved that the company says is much easier to understand than the generic rejection information most financial institutions provide. Apple will also send out a monthly email with specific steps people can take to boost their chances if they reapply, with the process expecting to take roughly four months on average.

Apple also has an updated financial health section on the Apple Card website that details the factors that go into Goldman Sachs, its Apple Card partner, approving or rejecting Apple Card applicants including FICO score, payment history with utilities such as gas or electric companies, your annual income and your history of paying down debts.

The new "Path" program is another part of Apple working to stand out as a credit card provider by working to be more transparent with customers, provide them with financial tools to help them manage their spending and cut down on annoying fees. Apple isn't the only card provider making such changes, with major banks over the years doing more to provide credit scores and budgeting tools to their customers.

Apple Card offers 3% cash back at a host of stores (including its own), and 2% everywhere else, when paying with Apple Pay all without charging an annual fee.

As the issuing bank, Goldman Sachs handles the application process and is the one with access to that data. At launch, the "Path" feature will be invite-only with Goldman Sachs choosing which applicants can take part in the program.

Once completed, a user can reapply for an Apple Card and the bank will reevaluate their application.

Priding itself as being "designed to support your financial health" the new feature is the latest Apple Card update to help with the company's goal, following previous initiatives in the Wallet app such as a color-coded system for breaking down where you are spending money and an intuitive wheel that clearly details how much interest would be owned depending on how much of your monthly balance you pay off.