Final hours: This $10 Prime Day small-business deal is about to expire

Amazon's big 48-hour Prime Day sale arrives tomorrow. As in most years, we're expecting to see some very enticing price drops and deals on electronics, small appliances, fitness and athletic gear and more from some of the biggest and best-known brands.
If you prefer to spend your money on smaller businesses or start-up brands, Amazon has a sweet deal that will land you a little something for nothing: Spend more than $10 at participating Amazon small-business vendors, you'll be emailed a $10 Amazon credit to spend during the two-day Prime Day sale. Since Prime Day starts tomorrow, these are the final few hours to take advantage of the offer.
Amazon has pulled together a storefront at amazon.com/supportsmall that highlights the more than 300,000 small businesses in its seller network, including woman-owned, Black-owned and military family-owned stores. Eligible products can also be found through Amazon's Handmade and Launchpad collections (basically, the company's startup-friendly answers to Etsy)
Because this is Amazon, these stores are available via voice shopping, too. Echo owners can say, "Alexa, shop small business," to find eligible products for the promotion.
Here are some example items that qualify:
- Homestead Honey Straws
- Truremedy tea tree soaps, balm and foot soak
- Flathead reusable silicone straws (currently $10.95 for a 10-pack, and you get 10% cash back if you use your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa -- meaning your net price is pretty close to free)
- Cinch magnetic whiteboards
- Open Seed Vault vegetable and herb seeds
- Whizzy Wheel car tools
Want more free money?
If you do nothing else before Prime Day, make sure to sign up for Amazon's Prime Rewards Visa Card. Existing Prime subscribers who do so will receive a $150 (!) Amazon gift card instantly upon approval. What's more, paying for Amazon purchases with that card nets you 5% cash back -- and sometimes 10% or more for certain products.
