Prime Day $10 credit: An easy way to get extra money for Amazon's big sale

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, arriving on June 21 and 22 with its usual parade of deals across the retailer's full spectrum of categories, including everything from electronics to sporting goods to fashion.
Here's a deal that's not so "usual": a "Spend $10, Get $10" promotion available when you shop one of "more than a million deals from small and medium-sized businesses" that are part of Amazon's extended reseller network. (There was previously a second option involving a $10 credit with the purchase of $40 in gift cards, but that's currently sold out.)
Option 1: 'Spend $10, Get $10'
If you spend more than $10 at participating Amazon small-business vendors, you'll be emailed a $10 Amazon credit to spend during the Prime Day sale, meaning June 21 and 22.
Amazon has pulled together a storefront at amazon.com/supportsmall that highlights the more than 300,000 small businesses in its seller network, including woman-owned, Black-owned and military family-owned stores. Eligible products can also be found through Amazon's Handmade and Launchpad collections (basically, the company's startup-friendly answers to Etsy)
Because this is Amazon, these stores are available via voice shopping, too. Echo owners can say, "Alexa, shop small business," to find eligible products for the promotion.
Here are some example items that qualify:
- Homestead Honey Straws
- Truremedy tea tree soaps, balm and foot soak
- Flathead reusable silicone straws (currently $10.95 for a 10-pack, and you get 10% cash back if you use your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa -- meaning your net price is pretty close to free)
- Cinch magnetic whiteboards
- Open Seed Vault vegetable and herb seeds
- Whizzy Wheel car tools
Option 2: Buy $40 in gift cards, get a $10 credit (Update: Sold out)
For the gift card offer, just buy over $40 in select Prime-branded Amazon Gift Cards from now through June 20 and receive a $10 promotional credit. (See the full instructions here.)
How can I save more than $10?
First off, you should be able to take advantage of both of the offers above, for a total savings of $20. In addition to that, savvy Amazon shoppers know that the aforementioned Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card is the way to double-dip on rewards, and that's true for the Spend $10, Get $10 offer, too. Use the Prime Rewards Visa or Amazon Prime Store Card and earn 10% back in rewards on eligible purchases (that's up from the usual 5%).
Don't have a Prime Rewards Visa Card yet? Amazon Prime members who sign up for the card in June will get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval.
The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.