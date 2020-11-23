President-elect Biden's 2021 stimulus plan. Here's what you should know

Sarah Tew/CNET

President-elect Joe Biden continues to urge congressional leaders to work out the details of another stimulus bill before 2020 comes to an end. Coronavirus cases continue to climb, leading state and local governments to reinstitute lockdowns and other measures to slow the spread. More restrictions are forecasted to increase the economic hardship on Americans and businesses, which comes only weeks before programs created by the CARES Act expire.

Congress began its Thanksgiving recess without a deal in place and won't be back in session until Nov. 30. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will begin negotiations soon, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Nov. 19. To avoid a government shutdown, the two political parties must pass more funding by Dec. 11, though it isn't decided if any stimulus aid will piggyback on the bill or if there will be a standalone bill for government funding.

Biden has appointed a COVID-19 task force and laid out his plan to address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic with a new set of strategies that complement a similar plan Biden released during his presidential campaign.

Below, we detail everything Biden may be planning in regard to stimulus payments.

A second round of stimulus checks

The CARES Act, passed in March, was the first stimulus package intended to help people financially affected by the pandemic. One of the most popular aspects of the act was a stimulus check of up to $1,200 sent out to more than 160 million Americans. That direct aid caused a jump in household spending, helped millions at risk of slipping into poverty and allowed others to save.

Biden's plan, like the one Trump has backed, will include more direct stimulus payments, but it doesn't specify how many or for how much, or if any of the qualifications would change. Democrats and Republicans are currently negotiating for more stimulus relief that would include another round of direct payments, but the clock is ticking to get a bill passed.

Enhanced unemployment benefits boost

COVID-19 lockdowns across cities led to an unprecedented spike in unemployment, with more than 20 million people having lost their jobs back in May. To help those unemployed suddenly, the CARES Act provided a weekly bonus payment of $600 on top of unemployment benefits provided by the states. These extra funds expired at the end of July, and Trump restarted a smaller version of the bonus in August via an executive memo. This temporary relief provided $300 extra for six weeks and has since been exhausted; only a new stimulus package would provide more funds. (Here's every benefit that dries up if the stimulus isn't renewed.)

Biden's plan doesn't go into specifics about how much funding may be available. It does say a bill would improve unemployment benefits.

More money on Social Security checks

There were no measures to boost Social Security in the CARES Act or in other relief packages since then. Biden's stimulus plan calls for an additional $200 to be added to the monthly payments that go to Social Security recipients.

Forgiveness of federal student loan debt

Included in the CARES Act was a forbearance for student loans. Individuals who owed money wouldn't need to make payments or see any interest accrue until "the end of September," according to Biden's stimulus vision. If implemented in the future, there would, of course, be a different cutoff date.

Back in August, Trump extended the forbearance until the end of 2020. Biden's plan goes a different direction by offering a loan forgiveness of a $10,000 minimum. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a Democrat and former presidential candidate, outlined a plan to forgive the federal student loan debt back in September.

Other measures

Biden's plan would also include:

More money for small businesses

Emergency sick leave for everyone who needs it

Fiscal relief for states

No out-of-pocket money for COVID-19 testing, treatment and an eventual vaccine

