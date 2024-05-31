Only 4 Days Left to Claim Up to $349 From Apple's $35M iPhone 7 Settlement

Did you own an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus between Sept. 16, 2016, and Jan. 3, 2023, and complain about audio issues to Apple? If so, you might be entitled to up to $349 as part of Apple's recent $35 million settlement -- but you only have until June 3 to file a claim.

The company has settled to resolve a lawsuit claiming that some of its iPhone 7 or 7 Plus models had defective audio chips, which created audio issues for consumers. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Apple failed to inform customers about issues with defective audio IC chips in their phones. In some cases, the defective chips reportedly caused problems with phone calls, audio playback or even complete audio failure.

Apple has not admitted to any wrongdoing and settled as a means of resolving the lawsuit. Apple did not respond to CNET's request for further comment.

Additionally, Apple has sent out emails or postcards to those who qualify to claim part of the settlement. Read on to find out how to claim your money.

Who is eligible to submit a claim?

You're eligible to claim a piece of Apple's $35 million settlement if you owned an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus between Sept. 16, 2016, and Jan. 3, 2023, and if you reported audio issues to Apple. You do not have to have paid out of pocket for repairs to be a part of the settlement class.

How much money can I get from Apple?

If you paid Apple out of pocket for repairs for audio issues with your iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, you can receive a payment of at least $50 and up to $349. If you did not pay Apple out of pocket for your repairs, you can receive a payment of up to $125. You don't need to have proof of payment for your repairs, but your claim will be checked against Apple's repair records.

How can I file a claim, and what is the deadline to file?

You can file a claim by going to the settlement website or sending a claim form to:

Tabak v. Apple Class Action Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

If mailing your claim form, it must be postmarked by June 3, 2024, to be eligible to receive payment. If you are submitting your form online, you must do so by the same date.

When will I get my money?

A final approval hearing is scheduled for July 18. Any eligible payments would go out after that date, but the process could be delayed by appeals.