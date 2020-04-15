Online banking struggling as people check for coronavirus stimulus checks

Several banks across the US reported trouble with online and mobile banking Wednesday -- the same day that coronavirus IRS stimulus checks are expected to hit bank accounts of those eligible.

Banks including Chase, Capital One, PNC Bank, US Bank and Navy Federal, as well as the app Cash App have all reported outages or access issues on Twitter support pages or their websites. Web outage monitoring site Down Detector also shows a spike in outages for these and other online banking services.

Thank you for reaching out! We apologize for the inconvenience. Some customers may be temporarily experiencing issues accessing online and mobile accounts. We are working to get things back up and running as quickly as possible. ^CPC — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) April 15, 2020

A spokeswoman for PNC Bank said customers have experienced intermittent access today because of "unprecedented volume of customers using these channels to check their accounts for Economic Impact Payments and other forms of financial hardship relief." She added that PNC is working quickly to address the issue.

On its status page, Cash app said its aware some customers are experiencing delayed direct deposits and it's actively investigating the issue.

Over 80 million Americans who have set up direct deposit with the IRS are expected to receive their coronavirus stimulus payments of up to $1,200 by the end of the day. Everyone else will get their check in the mail.

We've reached out to the rest of the banks in question, and will update the story when we hear back.