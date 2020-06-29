One coronavirus benefit ends earlier in July than expected. Here's everything that goes away

Sarah Tew/CNET

Several benefits that were designed to ease the financial strains for Americans during the coronavirus pandemic are coming to an end by the end of July, leaving millions of jobless or underemployed Americans wondering what comes next. The CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27 by President Donald Trump, provided benefits like enhanced unemployment payments to supplement lost income from layoffs. It also includes a clause to delay evictions for 120 days.

But now these benefits are dissolving, the $600 unemployment benefit sooner than was commonly thought. And chances aren't so hot it'll be renewed. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Congress doesn't plan to extend the $600 unemployment benefits, but it's unclear as to whether this is a final decision.

It's also unclear if there will be a second stimulus check for individuals and families to help keep families afloat, and if tax season 2020 will see a second official extension. Here are all the benefits that go away when the CARES Act expires.

Enhanced unemployment benefits are drying up

When cities across the country went on lockdown in March, businesses temporarily closed their doors, leaving millions unemployed. Now, nearly 21 million people are receiving unemployment benefits, as well as 9.7 million self-employed workers receiving assistance. In the week ending June 20, nearly 1.5 million people filed for unemployment for the first time, the Department of Labor reported.

By July 26, 2020, the enhanced unemployment benefits of an extra $600 per week on top of the usual allowance will end -- a week sooner than originally expected, according to USA Today, which was first to report the news.

The US Department of Labor said this in a statement to USA Today, which was first to report the news:

The (Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation) $600 can be paid for weeks ending no later than the week ending prior to Friday, July 31, 2020," according to the statement. "For all states except (New York), that is Saturday, July 25th. New York's end date is Sunday, July 26th.

The expiration of these benefits could also mean gig workers, freelancers, independent contractors and small business owners -- those who usually aren't eligible for unemployment -- will also lose this source of income. If you're still eligible for the usual unemployment benefits, you'll still continue to receive them.

Federal eviction protections

Included under the CARES Act is a temporary moratorium on evictions for most residents with subsidized apartments and renters of homes covered by Fannie Mae, FHA and Freddie Mac. This protected Americans who were unable to pay their rent from being evicted from their homes for 120 days.

These protections will end July 25 -- and on that date, landlords can begin sending eviction notices. At that time, landlords are required to give the residents a 30-day notice to vacate before eviction. There's concern that people who won't be able to pay their rent and are evicted could contribute to a rise in the number of homeless families across the country.

Extra time to file your taxes

The original deadline to file your taxes was April 15, but due to coronavirus, it was extended to July 15. That's still in effect, but now there's talk of a possible second extension. Until then, the deadline is now just weeks away. If you haven't filed yet, you need to do so before the deadline arrives to avoid any future issues with the IRS.

If you don't think you'll be able to file in time, you can ask for an extension, although you'll have to pay the interest that accumulates. If you don't file your taxes on time, you'll be charged a $300 penalty.

If you're one of the millions of Americans trying to figure out what the next steps are, we've got more tips to help you. Here's what the ending of enhanced unemployment means for you, what to do when the eviction protections end and how to file your taxes online. Also, here's the latest on stimulus check Round 2 and whether you'll get another $1,200 from the IRS.