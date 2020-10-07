New stimulus package... on hold or ready to go? The latest update on where the bill stands now

Sarah Tew/CNET

On Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted to urge negotiators to make a deal. By Tuesday he pulled the plug on talks and several hours later the president suggested a new standalone bill to send a standalone stimulus check to people who qualify.

If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

So what's happening now? Good questions. Although Trump on Tuesday in a series of tweets put up a stop sign for further talks on another economic rescue bill till after the November election. he has also indicated a willingness to spin off a separate deal for a stimulus check of up to $1,200.

"He refuses to put money in workers' pockets, unless his name is printed on the check," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday in a statement.

The roller coaster announcements came a day after Trump returned to the White House after being hospitalized with coronavirus over the weekend. Prior to the tweets, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been speaking daily, looking for common ground on a new stimulus bill."

Pelosi was using the trimmed version of the Heroes Act as her guide. Last week, the House of Representatives voted to approve a trimmed-down $2.2 trillion version, which some have been calling Heroes Act 2.0. The partisan bill passed largely along party lines but represented a path to an agreement on a range of relief measures, from extended unemployment benefits to another round of second stimulus check of up to $1,200 for qualifying Americans.

White House and Democratic negotiators put in months of work on the outlines of another relief bill before Trump called back his team. Read on to learn the proposed benefits a new stimulus package could contain if it becomes law after the Nov. 3 election. For more information, read up on the top things to know about stimulus checks and how stimulus checks and taxes are intertwined. This story updates often.

Second stimulus check for $1,200 max could still be on the table



Prior to Trump's announcement, Democratic and Republican lawmakers had settled on the need for a second direct payment of up to $1,200 per eligible American adult and additional money for dependents (find out who counts as a dependent and how old you have to be to qualify for a check of your own).

The bill the House approved Oct. 1 -- which Democrats referred to as an "updated version of The Heroes Act" (PDF) -- includes similar provisions for stimulus checks as the March CARES Act and expands who counts as a dependent, following the requirements set out in the Heroes Act.

The new bill -- which could form the basis for talks once they resume -- would also send $500 to any dependent the tax payer can claim as a dependent, regardless of age, according to the new bill ("the number of dependents of the taxpayer for such taxable year.")

Mnuchin was using the Problem Solvers $1.5 trillion proposal as the starting point for his deal.

Learn more about:

Now playing: Watch this: Next stimulus checks: What to expect

Money for the airline industry to prevent layoffs

With the breakdown of talks, airlines are threatening to lay off thousands of workers. The new House bill (which again, is not law) would have extended the payroll support program to the airline industry to prevent mass layoffs. American Airlines and United Airlines moved ahead on Oct. 1 to furlough 32,000 employees as aid lapsed.

Enhanced unemployment to sustain millions of job seekers

A stop-gap measure for the federal government to fund $300 a week in enhanced unemployment pay was scheduled to run six weeks and has already ended in some states.

A major point of contention in the debate, Democrats want a new bill to provide $600 per week on top of states' benefit just like the CARES Act did in March. Republicans want to slim the figure to $300. The Problem Solvers proposal puts the figure at $450 for eight weeks, with an increase afterward. The new House bill includes $600 for unemployment benefits through January 2021.

Payroll Protection Program to aid small businesses

Intended to help employers keep workers on the payroll, the Paycheck Protection Program in the CARES Act provides forgivable loans to small businesses as an incentive to keep employees on the payroll -- people who might have otherwise have lost their jobs during the pandemic. Under the revised Heroes Act, the plan would include the restaurant industry, independent live venue operators and the airline industry.

Employee tax credits to help businesses keep staff



A program administered by the IRS already exists designed to give employers a tax break for keeping employees on the payroll, through the end of 2020. The new House bill would have renewed the tax credits to encourage employers to keep workers on payroll.

James Martin/CNET

Extended eviction ban and potential rental assistance



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used an obscure health law to suspend evictions through Dec. 13, as long as renters complete the necessary paperwork.

Without eviction protections, it's been estimated that up to 40 million people across 17 million households could lose their homes if the economy doesn't recover before the latest protections lapse. The new House proposal includes eviction protections as well as financial support for residential rental property owners to compensate for reductions in rent payments.

Protection for businesses from certain coronavirus lawsuits



Liability protection is high on the agenda for Republican lawmakers. Introduced in the Republicans' HEALS Act proposal, the measure would place a limit on lawsuits levied against employers, schools and health care providers in relation to coronavirus exposure, with exceptions made for gross negligence.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Money to help the USPS handle election season



Both Democrats and Republicans have advanced bills with an eye to help fund a US Postal Service in crisis ahead of an election in which up to 80 million people are expected to vote by mail. The new House bill includes additional funding for the USPS. The House of Representatives previously passed a USPS bill that was not picked up by the Senate. The Senate's "skinny" bill didn't clear its chamber.

Election security support

The pandemic is expected to create a surge of mail-in ballots during the Nov. 3 US presidential election and many have expressed concerns over how the USPS will handle this. The government hasn't seen evidence of a coordinated effort to commit mail-in voting fraud. But the new House bill comes with funding to ensure election security.

Funding for schools to fight the coronavirus on campus



Funding to pay for hygiene protocols, testing and other accommodations during the coronavirus pandemic are top priorities on both sides of the aisle to help mitigate the virus' spread among students and faculty. The new House bill includes money specifically for schools.

As some schools opened through August, data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association shows a 14% increase in cases among children in the previous two weeks, from Sept. 10 to Sept. 24.