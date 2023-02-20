National Margarita Day 2023: Drinks Special, Deals and More

National Margarita Day is Feb. 22, and many restaurants are offering discounts on margaritas and other promotions to celebrate.

But first, where did this cocktail come from? There's a lot of debate over the origin of the 'rita. According to tequila brand Jose Cuervo, the first margarita was made in 1938 by a bartender hoping to "capture the heart" of Mexican showgirl Rita de la Rosa.



Another origin story credits Francisco "Pancho" Morales with inventing the drink on July 4, 1942, at Tommy's Place, a bar in Juárez, Mexico.

And yet another claims Dallas socialite Margarita Sames concocted the cocktail at her vacation home in Acapulco in 1948.

We may never know the truth. But with great National Margarita Day deals like this, does it matter?



Want more drink deals? Check out the best alcohol delivery apps and the best nonalcoholic cocktails and spirits.

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze has more than 40 locations across 15 states. On Feb. 22, the Caribbean-inspired chain is offering $2.22 classic margaritas.

Chevy's Fresh Tex Mex



On National Margarita Day, sip on a flight of Chevy's strawberry, mango and signature lime margaritas for $10.

Chili's



Chili's Tequila Trifecta, Straw-Eddy Rita and Grand Romance Ritas are just $5 on National Margarita Day. Plus, you get to keep your "Rita with the Best" souvenir cup.

Chuy's

From Feb. 20 through Feb. 27, try Chuy's "The Rock" Spicy 'Rita, made with Dwayne Johnson's Teremana Tequila infused with jalapenos and mixed with pineapple and lime juice.

Of course, it's served on the rocks.

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill



Sip on $5 margaritas all day at Lime Fresh Mexican Grill. You can also enter Lime Fresh's sweepstakes to win free frozen margaritas for a year.

Los Chingones



Los Chingones is turning National Margarita Day into a week-long affair with $5 margaritas from Feb. 20 through 27.

Add a flavor or popsicle from Chupacabra Paleta for an extra $1 or upgrade to a skinny or silver tequila-and-Cointreau cocktail or a Grand Marnier float for an additional $2.

Magic Hour



Magic Hour, the rooftop bar at the Moxy hotel in New York's Times Square, is offering $10 margaritas.

Miller's Ale House

On Feb. 22, Miller's Ale House is offering $2.22 margaritas. Or upgrade your house margarita with Sauza Hornitos tequila for another $2.22.

On The Border

On National Margarita Day, get a Grande House Margarita at On The Border for just $5. It's available in flavors like lime, mango, peach, strawberry, pineapple and more.



You can also grab a Sangria Swirl Margarita, a frozen house margarita made with homemade red sangria, for just $6.

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe

Razzoo's take on the margarita is the Mardi Rita, made with Silver tequila and available in fruity flavors like watermelon, strawberry, mango and peach.

It's available for $5 on National Margarita Day.

Rosa Mexicano

On Feb. 22, Rosa Mexicano's 6-ounce frozen hibiscus margaritas are just $2 with a food purchase. (Customers are limited to three per person.)

Taco Cabana

To celebrate both National Margarita Day and Fat Tuesday, Taco Cabana is offering a $7 combo at its Texas locations that includes any flavor margarita (including dragonfruit, strawberry mango and blue Curaçao) and a Double Crunch Pizza from Feb. 21 through Feb. 22.



Launched in December, the Double Crunch is two crispy tortillas layered with ground beef, refried beans, cheese and chipotle ranch dressing and topped with pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream.



You can also mix it up with shredded chicken or chorizo and egg instead of ground beef.