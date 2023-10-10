Current Mortgage Rates for Oct. 10, 2023: Rates Move Up

A couple of important mortgage rates crept higher over the last seven days. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved higher. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also notched higher.

In March 2022, the Federal Reserve stepped in to combat surging inflation by hiking its key interest rate. Mortgage rates, which are not set by the central bank but are indirectly influenced by rate hikes, increased alongside.

After hiking interest rates 11 times since March 2022, the Federal Reserve opted to skip another increase during its September meeting. However, the Fed hasn’t ruled out the possibility of additional increases if inflation doesn’t continue to moderate.

While inflation has dropped from its record highs, it’s still above target. That means the Fed could continue to raise rates as it sees fit to increase the cost of borrowing and slow down the economy.

Progress on inflation and other key economic indicators may ease some of the upward pressure on mortgage rates. But if future inflation data comes in hotter than expected and the Fed chooses to hike rates further, mortgage rates could keep going up in 2023.

Fluctuations in the mortgage and housing markets are always going to happen. That’s why experts say it’s a good idea for homebuyers to focus on what they can control: getting the best rate for their financial situation.

To increase your odds of qualifying for the lowest rate available, take steps to improve your credit score and save for a down payment. Also, be sure to look at the annual percentage rate, or APR, which reflects the mortgage interest rate plus other borrowing charges. By looking at the total cost of borrowing from multiple lenders, you can make a more accurate apples-to-apples comparison.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 7.95%, which is an increase of 15 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but usually a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you’re looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 7.08%, which is an increase of 11 basis points compared to a week ago. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you’re able to afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 6.79%, an increase of 7 basis points from seven days ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But you could end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate adjusts with the market rate. Because of this, an ARM may be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that’s not the case, you may be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates change.

Mortgage rate trends

Mortgage rates were historically low throughout most of 2020 and 2021 but increased steadily throughout 2022 as the Federal Reserve began aggressively hiking interest rates. The top question is what the rest of 2023 has in store for prospective homebuyers.

“Today’s high mortgage rates are not the only challenge we have in the current market,” said Erin Sykes, chief economist at Nest Seekers International. “The combination of high interest rates plus sustained property prices and persistent inflation are making day-to-day life more expensive.”

While experts say mortgage rates are unlikely to return to the rock-bottom levels in the early pandemic, there’s a good chance we could see mortgage rates dip before the end of the year.

In order for that to happen, though, Sykes says we need to see inflation pull back on a consistent basis for at least four to six readings. If the federal funds rate remains steady, that should also help stabilize mortgage rates going into 2024.

Fannie Mae calls for the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate to close out the year at 7.1%.

We use data collected by Bankrate to track rate changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 7.95% 7.80% +0.15 15-year fixed rate 7.08% 6.97% +0.11 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 7.98% 7.83% +0.15 30-year mortgage refinance rate 8.04% 8.01% +0.03

Rates as of October 10, 2023.

How to find the best mortgage rates

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by reaching out to your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. When looking into home mortgage rates, think about your goals and current financial situation.

A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage rate. Generally, you want a good credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate.

Beyond the mortgage interest rate, other factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also impact the cost of your house. Make sure you talk to several different lenders -- such as local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage for you.

What’s the best loan term?

One important thing you should consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for the life of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for a certain number of years (commonly five, seven or 10 years), then the rate adjusts annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about how long you plan to stay in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on living in a home for a while. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront. However, you could get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you’re only planning to keep your house for a few years. The best loan term depends on your situation and goals, so make sure to think about what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.