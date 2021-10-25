Today's mortgage rates go up: Here's what that means

Jim Lane/Getty

A few notable mortgage rates climbed today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both grew. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also lifted. Although mortgage rates are always changing, they are at a historic low. If you plan to buy a home, now might be a good time to secure a fixed rate. Before you purchase a house, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with multiple lenders to find the right one for you.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.19%, which is an increase of 5 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.46%, which is an increase of 6 basis points from seven days ago. You'll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You'll usually get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.18%, an increase of 4 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. But changes in the market could cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. Otherwise, shifts in the market means your interest rate may be much higher once the rate adjusts.

Mortgage rate trends

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 3.19% 3.14% +0.05 15-year fixed rate 2.46% 2.40% +0.06 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.80% 2.80% N/C 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.16% 3.12% +0.04

Rates accurate as of Oct. 25, 2021.

How to find the best mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, meet with your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. When shopping around for home mortgage rates, take into account your goals and current financial situation. Things that affect what mortgage rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home -- be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure to comparison shop with multiple lenders -- like credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's the right fit for you.

What is a good loan term?

When picking a mortgage, you should consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The mortgage terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only fixed for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about the length of time you plan to live in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit if you plan on staying in a home for quite some time. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't plan to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal. The best loan term all depends on your situation and goals, so be sure to think about what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.