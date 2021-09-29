Today's mortgage rates for Sep. 29, 2021: Rates increase

A handful of important mortgage rates increased today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both climbed up. We also saw an inflation in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are lower than they've been in years. Because of this, right now is an optimal time for prospective homebuyers to get a fixed rate. Before you purchase a home, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for multiple lenders to find the right one for you.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.13%, which is a growth of 8 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.40%, which is an increase of 6 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.15%, an increase of 8 basis points from seven days ago. For the first five years, you’ll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option. But if that's not the case, you may be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates change.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Average mortgage interest rates
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.13%
|3.05%
|+0.08
|15-year fixed
|2.40%
|2.34%
|+0.06
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.79%
|2.79%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.12%
|3.03%
|+0.09
Rates as of Sep. 29, 2021.