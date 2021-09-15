Today's mortgage rates for Sep. 15, 2021: Rates decreased

A number of important mortgage rates fell today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both dropped off. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also slid lower. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are the lowest they've been in years. If you plan to finance a house, now might be a good time to get a fixed rate. Before you purchase a house, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for various lenders to find the best one for you.
Find current mortgage rates for today
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.02%, which is a decrease of 1 basis point from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.31%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.03%, a fall of 2 basis points from seven days ago. With an adjustable-rate mortgage mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, since the rate shifts with the market rate, you might end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an ARM could make sense for you. If not, changes in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.02%
|3.03%
|-0.01
|15-year fixed rate
|2.31%
|2.33%
|-0.02
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.79%
|2.80%
|-0.01
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|2.99%
|3.00%
|-0.01
Rates accurate as of Sep. 15, 2021.