Live: CNET Coupons 22 Gifts for $50 or Less A Hotel Mattress at Home Cheapest Electric Cars FAST TV Explained AI Images From Dall-E 3 Pixel 8 Pro Ongoing Review
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Money Mortgages

Today's Mortgage Rates for Oct. 20, 2023: Rates Go Up

This week, some notable mortgage rates climbed higher. If you're in the market for a home loan, see how your payments might be affected by inflation.

https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/mortgages/todays-rates/todays-mortgage-rates-for-oct-20-2023-rates-go-up/