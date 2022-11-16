Today's Mortgage Rates for Nov. 16, 2022: Rates Recede

A variety of important mortgage rates slumped over the past seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages were slashed. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also tapered off.

Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- and they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. But the Fed's actions, designed to mitigate the high rate of inflation, are having an unmistakable impact on mortgage rates.

If you're looking to buy a home, trying to time the market may not play to your favor. If inflation continues to increase and rates continue to climb, it will likely translate to higher interest rates -- and steeper monthly mortgage payments. As such, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate sooner rather than later. No matter when you decide to shop for a home, it's always a good idea to seek out multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 6.94%, which is a decline of 29 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. You won't be able to pay off your house as quickly and you'll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 6.24%, which is a decrease of 20 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, as long as you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You'll typically get a lower interest rate, and you'll pay less interest in total because you're paying off your mortgage much quicker.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 5.54%, a fall of 6 basis points compared to last week. For the first five years, you'll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. But you might end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate changes with the market rate. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage could be a good option. If not, changes in the market may significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

Though mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022, they have been increasing steadily since. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage points in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. The Fed has raised rates a total of six times this year, but inflation still remains high. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. If you're looking to buy a house in 2022, keep in mind that the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates, and mortgage rates could increase as the year goes on. Whether rates follow their upward projection or begin to level out hinges on whether inflation actually slows.

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 6.94% 7.23% -0.29 15-year fixed 6.24% 6.44% -0.20 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 6.90% 7.21% -0.31 30-year mortgage refinance rate 6.91% 7.23% -0.32

Rates as of Nov. 16, 2022.

How to find the best mortgage rates

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to take into account your goals and overall financial situation.

Specific mortgage interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate.

Apart from the interest rate, other factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also factor into the cost of your home. Be sure to speak with a variety of lenders -- like local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best mortgage loan for you.

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

One important thing to keep in mind when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only set for a certain amount of time (typically five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the market rate.

One important factor to take into consideration when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is the length of time you plan on living in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for those who plan on living in a home for quite some time. While adjustable-rate mortgages can sometimes offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you're only planning to keep your home for a couple years. There is no best loan term as an overarching rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. It's important to do your research and know what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.