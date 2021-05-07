Today's mortgage rates for May 7, 2021: Rates slip

Some closely followed mortgage rates declined today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both dwindled. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also slid lower. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are at a historic low. Because of this, right now is an excellent time for prospective homebuyers to secure a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
Take a look at mortgage rates for different types of loan
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 3.07%, which is a decline of 4 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.35%, which is a decrease of 4 basis points from the same time last week. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.09%, a downtick of 4 basis points compared to last week. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. But since the rate shifts with the market rate, you might end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might make sense for you. If not, changes in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.07%
|3.11%
|-0.04
|15-year fixed rate
|2.35%
|2.39%
|-0.04
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.19%
|3.26%
|-0.07
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.12%
|3.17%
|-0.05
Updated on May 7, 2021.