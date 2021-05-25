Today's mortgage rates for May 25, 2021: Major rates varied

Deborah Jaffe/Getty

Current average mortgage interest rates Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 3.09% 3.09% N/C 15-year fixed rate 2.37% 2.36% +0.01 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.14% 3.16% -0.02 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.13% 3.15% -0.02

Mortgage rates were varied today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates inched upward, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates didn't move. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages tumbled. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. Because of this, right now is a great time for prospective homebuyers to secure a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first take into account your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.The average interest rate for a standard 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.09%, which is the same compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.37%, which is an increase of 1 basis point compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a higher monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. You’ll typically get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.10%, a fall of 1 basis point from seven days ago. For the first five years, you’ll usually get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, since the rate adjusts with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM may be a good option. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates shift.We use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

How to find personalized mortgage rates

What is a good loan term?

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. When looking into home mortgage rates, think about your goals and current financial situation. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage interest rate. Having a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Be sure to speak with multiple lenders -- for example, local and national banks, credit unions and online lenders -- and comparison shop to find the best loan for you.When picking a mortgage, it's important to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages.Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate fluctuates annually based on the current interest rate in the market.One important factor to take into consideration when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on staying in your house. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for people who plan on staying in a home for a while. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages might offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't have plans to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage might give you a better deal.The best loan term all all depends on an individual's situation and goals, so be sure to think about what’s important to you when choosing a mortgage.