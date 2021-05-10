Today's mortgage rates for May 10, 2021: Rates ease

Some closely followed mortgage rates moved down today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both dropped off. We also saw a decrease in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates fluctuate , they are lower than they've been in years. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is a good time to buy a home. Before you purchase a home, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from various lenders to find the right one for you.
Find current mortgage rates for today
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.06%, which is a decline of 5 basis points as seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.34%, which is a decrease of 5 basis points from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, if you can afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.07%, a slide of 6 basis points from seven days ago. You'll typically get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. However, since the rate changes with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option. If not, shifts in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.06%
|3.11%
|-0.05
|15-year fixed
|2.34%
|2.39%
|-0.05
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.16%
|3.26%
|-0.10
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.12%
|3.17%
|-0.05
Rates as of May 10, 2021.