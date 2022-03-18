Today's Mortgage Rates for Mar. 18, 2022: Rates Climb

Education Images/Getty

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 4.48% 4.32% +0.16 15-year fixed 3.70% 3.55% +0.15 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 3.12% 2.92% +0.20 30-year mortgage refinance rate 4.46% 4.32% +0.14

A variety of notable mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were boosted. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022. While rates are above their historic records set earlier in the pandemic, they’re still relatively low. Interest rates are dynamic – they rise and fall on a daily basis due to numerous economic factors. In general, now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a lower rate rather than later this year. Speaking with multiple lenders will help you find the best rate available for your financial situation.The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 4.48%, which is an increase of 16 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.70%, which is an increase of 15 basis points from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 4.50%, an addition of 16 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. However, since the rate adjusts with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, changes in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.Though 2022 began with low mortgage rates, there has been an uptick recently, and rates are expected to continue increasing throughout 2022. Home loan rates are influenced by different economic factors. A major one is government policy set by the Federal Reserve, which raised rates in March for the first time since 2018 in response to record-high inflation. The Fed anticipates raising interest rates six more times this year. However, with the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’ve seen some fluctuations in mortgage rates, as global instability generally causes interest rates to drop. While you can expect rates to go up and down for these reasons, in general, if you’re looking to buy a house in 2022, you should be prepared for interest rates to keep ticking up. We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Rates as of Mar. 18, 2022.

How to find the best mortgage rates

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. When looking into home mortgage rates, think about your goals and current finances. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage interest rate. Generally, you want a good credit score, a larger down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Make sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- for example, credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage that's the best fit for you.One important thing to keep in mind when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only the same for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate changes annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should take into consideration how long you plan to live in your house. If you plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time compared to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't plan to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal. There is no best loan term as an overarching rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Be sure to do your research and understand your own priorities when choosing a mortgage.