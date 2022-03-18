Today's Mortgage Rates for Mar. 18, 2022: Rates Climb

A variety of notable mortgage rates moved higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both saw increases. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also were boosted. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to increase throughout 2022. While rates are above their historic records set earlier in the pandemic, they’re still relatively low. Interest rates are dynamic – they rise and fall on a daily basis due to numerous economic factors. In general, now is a good time for prospective homebuyers to lock in a lower rate rather than later this year. Speaking with multiple lenders will help you find the best rate available for your financial situation.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 4.48%, which is an increase of 16 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a smaller monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but typically a higher interest rate. You won’t be able to pay off your house as quickly and you’ll pay more interest over time, but a 30-year fixed mortgage is a good option if you're looking to minimize your monthly payment.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.70%, which is an increase of 15 basis points from the same time last week. You’ll definitely have a higher monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 4.50%, an addition of 16 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. However, since the rate adjusts with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, changes in the market might significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsThough 2022 began with low mortgage rates, there has been an uptick recently, and rates are expected to continue increasing throughout 2022. Home loan rates are influenced by different economic factors. A major one is government policy set by the Federal Reserve, which raised rates in March for the first time since 2018 in response to record-high inflation. The Fed anticipates raising interest rates six more times this year. However, with the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’ve seen some fluctuations in mortgage rates, as global instability generally causes interest rates to drop. While you can expect rates to go up and down for these reasons, in general, if you’re looking to buy a house in 2022, you should be prepared for interest rates to keep ticking up. We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
Average mortgage interest rates
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|4.48%
|4.32%
|+0.16
|15-year fixed
|3.70%
|3.55%
|+0.15
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|3.12%
|2.92%
|+0.20
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|4.46%
|4.32%
|+0.14
Rates as of Mar. 18, 2022.