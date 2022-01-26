Today's mortgage rates for Jan. 26, 2022: Rates go up

Joe Raedle/Getty

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

Mortgage rate trends

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 3.68% 3.58% +0.10 15-year fixed 3.03% 2.92% +0.11 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 2.80% 2.77% +0.03 30-year mortgage refinance rate 3.68% 3.57% +0.11

Some important mortgage rates grew today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. We also saw an inflation in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are quite low right now. For those looking to get a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to finance a home. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.68%, which is an increase of 10 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.03%, which is an increase of 11 basis points from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.67%, an increase of 8 basis points compared to last week. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. But you may end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. Because of this, an ARM might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, shifts in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.We use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Rates as of Jan. 26, 2022.

How to find the best mortgage rates

What is a good loan term?

You can get a personalized mortgage rate by connecting with your local mortgage broker or using an online calculator. When shopping around for home mortgage rates, consider your goals and current financial situation. A range of factors -- including your down payment, credit score, loan-to-value ratio and debt-to-income ratio -- will all affect your mortgage interest rate. Having a higher credit score, a higher down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home — be sure to also consider additional factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should comparison shop with multiple lenders -- for example, credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that works best for you.One important factor to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are stable for the duration of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are set for a certain number of years (most frequently five, seven or 10 years), then the rate changes annually based on the market interest rate.

When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should think about how long you plan to live in your home. For those who plan on living long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. While adjustable-rate mortgages might have lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable over time. However you might get a better deal with an adjustable-rate mortgage if you only plan to keep your home for a couple years. There is no best loan term as a general rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Be sure to do your research and understand what's most important to you when choosing a mortgage.