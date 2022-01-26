Today's mortgage rates for Jan. 26, 2022: Rates go up

Some important mortgage rates grew today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both grew. We also saw an inflation in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are always moving, they are quite low right now. For those looking to get a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to finance a home. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.68%, which is an increase of 10 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most common loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will usually have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 3.03%, which is an increase of 11 basis points from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a bigger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you're able to afford the monthly payments. You’ll most likely get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.67%, an increase of 8 basis points compared to last week. You'll usually get a lower interest rate (compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage) with a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage in the first five years of the mortgage. But you may end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate shifts with the market rate. Because of this, an ARM might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. If not, shifts in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:
Average mortgage interest rates
|Product
|Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year fixed
|3.68%
|3.58%
|+0.10
|15-year fixed
|3.03%
|2.92%
|+0.11
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.77%
|+0.03
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.68%
|3.57%
|+0.11
Rates as of Jan. 26, 2022.