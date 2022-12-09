Today's Mortgage Rates for Dec. 9, 2022: Rates Increased

A couple of important mortgage rates are now higher than they were seven days ago. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both climbed up. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also advanced.

Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- and they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. But the Fed's actions, designed to mitigate the high rate of inflation, are having an unmistakable impact on mortgage rates.

If you're looking to buy a home, trying to time the market may not play to your favor. If inflation continues to increase and rates continue to climb, it will likely translate to higher interest rates -- and steeper monthly mortgage payments. As such, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate sooner rather than later. No matter when you decide to shop for a home, it's always a good idea to seek out multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 6.63%, which is a growth of 12 basis points compared to seven days ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed rate mortgage will usually have a lower monthly payment than a 15-year one -- but often a higher interest rate. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 6.01%, which is an increase of 10 basis points from the same time last week. You'll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 5.48%, a climb of 1 basis point compared to a week ago. For the first five years, you'll typically get a lower interest rate with a 5/1 ARM compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage. However, you may end up paying more after that time, depending on the terms of your loan and how the rate adjusts with the market rate. Because of this, an ARM could be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you could be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates shift.

Mortgage rate trends

Though mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022, they have been climbing steadily since. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage points in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. The Fed has raised rates a total of six times this year, but inflation still remains high. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. If you're looking to buy a house in 2022, keep in mind that the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates, and mortgage rates could increase as the year goes on. Whether rates follow their upward projection or begin to level out hinges on if inflation actually slows.

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the country:

Average mortgage interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed 6.63% 6.51% +0.12 15-year fixed 6.01% 5.91% +0.10 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 6.63% 6.49% +0.14 30-year mortgage refinance rate 6.64% 6.55% +0.09

Rates as of Dec. 9, 2022.

How to shop for the best mortgage rate

To find a personalized mortgage rate, talk to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. Make sure to think about your current finances and your goals when looking for a mortgage.

Things that affect what mortgage rate you might get include: your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Generally, you want a good credit score, a higher down payment, a lower DTI and a lower LTV to get a lower interest rate.

The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home. Be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. You should shop around with multiple lenders -- like credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage that's the right fit for you.

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

When picking a mortgage, you should consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common loan terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. The interest rates in a fixed-rate mortgage are stable for the duration of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only set for a certain amount of time (commonly five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the market interest rate.

One important factor to think about when deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage is how long you plan on living in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for people who plan on staying in a home for a while. Fixed-rate mortgages offer greater stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. If you aren't planning to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage may give you a better deal. The best loan term is entirely dependent on an individual's situation and goals, so be sure to take into consideration what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.