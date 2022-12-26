Today's Mortgage Rates for Dec. 26, 2022: Benchmark Rate Goes Up

While an important mortgage rate climbed higher today, rates had no specific trajectory. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates dwindled, interest rates on 30-year fixed mortgages inched up. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage decreased.

Mortgage rates have increased fairly consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- and they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. But the Fed's actions, designed to mitigate the high rate of inflation, are having an unmistakable impact on mortgage rates.

If you're looking to buy a home, trying to time the market may not play to your favor. If inflation continues to increase and rates continue to climb, it will likely translate to higher interest rates -- and steeper monthly mortgage payments. As such, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate sooner rather than later. No matter when you decide to shop for a home, it's always a good idea to seek out multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 6.56%, which is a growth of 1 basis point from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most frequently used loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 5.87%, which is a decrease of 10 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a larger monthly payment. However, if you're able to afford the monthly payments, there are several benefits to a 15-year loan. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 5.42%, a fall of 4 basis points from seven days ago. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, since the rate shifts with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. For borrowers who plan to sell or refinance their house before the rate changes, an ARM may be a good option. If not, changes in the market could significantly increase your interest rate.

Mortgage rate trends

Though mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022, they have been increasing steadily since. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by another 0.50 percentage points in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. The Fed has raised rates a total of seven times this year, but inflation still remains high. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. If you're looking to buy a house, keep in mind that the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates into 2023, which would likely continue to drive mortgage rates upward.

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rate changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Today's mortgage interest rates

Loan term Today's Rate Last week Change 30-year mortgage rate 6.56% 6.55% +0.01 15-year fixed rate 5.87% 5.97% -0.10 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 6.57% 6.55% +0.02 30-year mortgage refinance rate 6.65% 6.43% +0.22

Rates accurate as of Dec. 26, 2022.

How to find personalized mortgage rates

When you are ready to apply for a loan, you can reach out to a local mortgage broker or search online. In order to find the best home mortgage, you'll need to take into account your goals and current finances.

Things that affect what the interest rate you might get on your mortgage include your credit score, down payment, loan-to-value ratio and your debt-to-income ratio. Having a good credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate.

The interest rate isn't the only factor that affects the cost of your home -- be sure to also consider other factors such as fees, closing costs, taxes and discount points. Be sure to comparison shop with multiple lenders -- like credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage loan that's the best fit for you.

How does the loan term impact my mortgage?

One important thing to consider when choosing a mortgage is the loan term, or payment schedule. The loan terms most commonly offered are 15 years and 30 years, although you can also find 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages. Another important distinction is between fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are the same for the life of the loan. Unlike a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rates for an adjustable-rate mortgage are only stable for a certain amount of time (usually five, seven or 10 years). After that, the rate adjusts annually based on the market interest rate.

When deciding between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should take into consideration how long you plan to live in your home. Fixed-rate mortgages might be a better fit for people who plan on staying in a home for quite some time. While adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront, fixed-rate mortgages are more stable in the long term. If you don't plan to keep your new house for more than three to 10 years, however, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal. There is no best loan term as an overarching rule; it all depends on your goals and your current financial situation. Make sure to do your research and think about your own priorities when choosing a mortgage.