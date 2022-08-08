Today's Mortgage Rates for Aug. 8, 2022: Rates Increase

A couple of important mortgage rates rose today. The growth in the interest rate for fixed-rate 30-year mortgages is notable, and 15-year fixed rates also moved up. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also notched higher.

Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next depends on whether inflation continues to climb or begins to retreat. Interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- and they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. Right now, they're particularly sensitive to inflation and the prospect of a US recession. With so much uncertainty in the market, if you're looking to buy a home, trying to time the market may not play to your favor. If inflation rises and rates climb, this could translate to higher interest rates and steeper monthly mortgage payments. For this reason, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate sooner rather than later. No matter when you decide to shop for a home, it's always a good idea to seek out multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate is 5.60%, which is a growth of 32 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 4.84%, which is an increase of 23 basis points compared to a week ago. You'll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you're able to afford the monthly payments. These include typically being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.

5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages

A 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 4.21%, a rise of 12 basis points compared to last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But changes in the market may cause your interest rate to increase after that time, as detailed in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you may be on the hook for a significantly higher interest rate if the market rates change.

Mortgage rate trends

Though mortgage rates were historically low at the beginning of 2022, they have been rising somewhat steadily since then. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by another 0.75 percentage points in an attempt to curb record-high inflation. The Fed has raised rates a total of four times this year, but inflation still remains high. As a general rule, when inflation is low, mortgage rates tend to be lower. When inflation is high, rates tend to be higher.

Though the Fed does not directly set mortgage rates, the central bank's policy actions influence how much you pay to finance your home loan. If you're looking to buy a house in 2022, keep in mind that the Fed has signaled it will continue to raise rates, and mortgage rates could increase as the year goes on. Whether rates follow their upward projection or begin to level out hinges on if inflation actually slows.

We use information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track daily mortgage rate trends. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:

Current average mortgage interest rates

Loan type Interest rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed rate 5.60% 5.28% +0.32 15-year fixed rate 4.84% 4.61% +0.23 30-year jumbo mortgage rate 5.60% 5.21% +0.39 30-year mortgage refinance rate 5.57% 5.27% +0.30

Updated on Aug. 8, 2022.

How to find the best mortgage rates

To find a personalized mortgage rate, speak to your local mortgage broker or use an online mortgage service. When looking into home mortgage rates, consider your goals and current finances. Specific mortgage interest rates will vary based on factors including credit score, down payment, debt-to-income ratio and loan-to-value ratio. Having a higher credit score, a larger down payment, a low DTI, a low LTV, or any combination of those factors can help you get a lower interest rate. Besides the mortgage rate, factors including closing costs, fees, discount points and taxes might also impact the cost of your home. Make sure to shop around with multiple lenders -- for example, credit unions and online lenders in addition to local and national banks -- in order to get a mortgage that works best for you.

What's the best loan term?

When picking a mortgage, remember to consider the loan term, or payment schedule. The most common mortgage terms are 15 years and 30 years, although 10-, 20- and 40-year mortgages also exist. Mortgages are further divided into fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages. For fixed-rate mortgages, interest rates are fixed for the life of the loan. For adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates are stable for a certain number of years (commonly five, seven or 10 years), then the rate fluctuates annually based on the current interest rate in the market.

When choosing between a fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage, you should consider the length of time you plan to live in your house. For those who plan on staying long-term in a new house, fixed-rate mortgages may be the better option. Fixed-rate mortgages offer more stability over time in comparison to adjustable-rate mortgages, but adjustable-rate mortgages may offer lower interest rates upfront. If you don't plan to keep your new home for more than three to 10 years, though, an adjustable-rate mortgage could give you a better deal. The best loan term all depends on your specific situation and goals, so be sure to consider what's important to you when choosing a mortgage.