Today's mortgage rates for Aug. 31, 2021: Rates move up

A couple of principal mortgage rates climbed up today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both climbed up. We also saw an inflation in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Although mortgage rates are always changing, they are quite low right now. For those looking to secure a fixed rate, now is a good time to finance a home. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before buying a home, and shop around to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
Take a look at mortgage rates for different types of loan
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe 30-year fixed-mortgage rate average is 3.08%, which is an increase of 7 basis points from one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) The most common loan term is a 30-year fixed mortgage. A 30-year fixed mortgage will often have a higher interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.38%, which is an increase of 7 basis points compared to a week ago. Compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, a 15-year fixed mortgage with the same loan value and interest rate will have a bigger monthly payment. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, if you can afford the monthly payments. You’ll usually get a lower interest rate, and you’ll pay less interest in total because you’re paying off your mortgage much quicker.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage has an average rate of 3.11%, a climb of 9 basis points from seven days ago. With an ARM mortgage, you'll usually get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. However, since the rate shifts with the market rate, you may end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. If you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes, an adjustable-rate mortgage might make sense for you. Otherwise, changes in the market means your interest rate could be a good deal higher once the rate adjusts.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track rates changes over time. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders across the US:
Current average mortgage interest rates
|Loan type
|Interest rate
|A week ago
|Change
|30-year fixed rate
|3.08%
|3.01%
|+0.07
|15-year fixed rate
|2.38%
|2.31%
|+0.07
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.80%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|3.07%
|2.99%
|+0.08
Updated on Aug. 31, 2021.