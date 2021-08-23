Today's mortgage rates for Aug. 23, 2021: Rates cool off

Some principal mortgage rates sank today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both trailed off. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also sunk lower. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are at historic lows. Because of this, right now is an ideal time for prospective homebuyers to get a fixed rate. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a house, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
Here are mortgage rates for different types of loan
30-year fixed-rate mortgagesFor a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate you'll pay is 3.01%, which is a decrease of 4 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Thirty-year fixed mortgages are the most frequently used loan term. A 30-year fixed mortgage will typically have a greater interest rate than a 15-year fixed rate mortgage -- but also a lower monthly payment. Although you'll pay more interest over time -- you're paying off your loan over a longer timeframe -- if you're looking for a lower monthly payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage may be a good option.
15-year fixed-rate mortgagesThe average rate for a 15-year, fixed mortgage is 2.31%, which is a decrease of 2 basis points from seven days ago. You’ll definitely have a larger monthly payment with a 15-year fixed mortgage compared to a 30-year fixed mortgage, even if the interest rate and loan amount are the same. But a 15-year loan will usually be the better deal, as long as you can afford the monthly payments. These include usually being able to get a lower interest rate, paying off your mortgage sooner, and paying less total interest in the long run.
5/1 adjustable-rate mortgagesA 5/1 ARM has an average rate of 3.02%, a fall of 5 basis points compared to last week. With an ARM mortgage, you'll typically get a lower interest rate than a 30-year fixed mortgage for the first five years. But since the rate changes with the market rate, you could end up paying more after that time, as described in the terms of your loan. Because of this, an ARM might be a good option if you plan to sell or refinance your house before the rate changes. But if that's not the case, you might be on the hook for a much higher interest rate if the market rates change.
Mortgage rate trendsWe use rates collected by Bankrate, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET, to track changes in these daily rates. This table summarizes the average rates offered by lenders nationwide:
Today's mortgage interest rates
|Loan term
|Today's Rate
|Last week
|Change
|30-year mortgage rate
|3.01%
|3.05%
|-0.04
|15-year fixed rate
|2.31%
|2.33%
|-0.02
|30-year jumbo mortgage rate
|2.80%
|2.80%
|N/C
|30-year mortgage refinance rate
|2.99%
|3.04%
|-0.05
Rates accurate as of Aug. 23, 2021.