Simmons Bank: 2023 Home Equity Review

Simmons Bank offers mortgages and refinances for homeowners in only six states (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas), as well as a home equity line of credit, or HELOC, that allows you to borrow against the value of your property to finance major life expenses, be it from remodeling your home to funding for a child's college tuition.

Simmons Bank

While Simmons' website provides scant information about its HELOC offering -- there's no mention of its APR, loan amount, credit score requirement and average approval time -- it notes that you can apply for one in person at a local branch.

Simmons Bank: At a glance

Type of loan offered HELOC APR N/A Loan amount N/A Credit score minimum N/A Repayment terms 10 years Average time for approval N/A

A Simmons Bank HELOC is best suited for homeowners who live in the six states it services (it doesn't offer home loans to people outside of those states). Although Simmons doesn't provide much information on its website about the specific rates and terms of its HELOC, it claims it offers affordable interest rates and flexible repayment terms and that you can apply for the loan in person.

What we like

High borrowing ratio: You can borrow up to 89% of your home's value, which is on the high end of the spectrum for most lenders, as some will only let you borrow up to 75% of your home's available equity.

You can borrow up to 89% of your home's value, which is on the high end of the spectrum for most lenders, as some will only let you borrow up to 75% of your home's available equity. In-person application: If you prefer working with a loan officer directly, you can apply at a Simmons branch.

What we don't like

Limited availability: The Simmons Bank HELOC is only available to homeowners in only six states where the bank operates: Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

The Simmons Bank HELOC is only available to homeowners in only six states where the bank operates: Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Limited HELOC information: Simmons doesn't list key facts about its HELOC offering such as the APR, credit score minimum and loan amount on its website that can help people decide whether it's the right loan for their financial circumstances.

Home equity loan options

The bank offers a HELOC in addition to mortgages and refinancing.

Fees

Simmons Bank doesn't disclose on its website the fees associated with its HELOC, but the bank maintains that it offers affordable interest rates and flexible repayment terms.

How to qualify

While Simmons doesn't provide details about the minimum credit score required to qualify for its HELOC, the general rule of thumb is that the higher your score, the more attractive a candidate you are to receive approval for a loan (and the more favorable rates and terms you'll receive from your lender).

In addition to having enough equity built up in your property, most lenders prefer to see a debt-to-income, or DTI, ratio of 36% or less, but no higher than 43%. That's to make sure you can comfortably afford an additional monthly mortgage payment to your budget.

Getting started

A HELOC is a second mortgage, so be prepared to gather all of your personal and financial documents for your lender to review just as you did for your first mortgage. You'll be required to show proof of adequate income and secure employment through items such as your Form W-2 and pay stubs, as well your existing mortgage statements to demonstrate you've been making consistent and on-time mortgage payments. You'll also need a current government-issued ID such as a state-issued driver's license.

Customer service

You can reach Simmons Bank's customer service office at 866-246-2400 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT.

About Simmons Bank

Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas and has more than $27 billion in assets under management. It operates in six states and has more than 2,800 employees.