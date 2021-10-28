Refinance rates for Oct. 28, 2021: Some refi rates decrease

H. Armstrong Roberts/Getty

Two key refinance rates dropped today. While average rates for 15-year fixed-rate refinances remained the same, both 30-year and 10-year fixed refinance rates decreased. Refinance interest rates tend to fluctuate -- but have been historically low of late. If you've been considering refinancing, now might be the opportune time to lock in a low fixed rate. Before refinancing, it's a good idea to review your personal finances and money goals, then shop around with different lenders to find the best refi mortgage for you.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 30-year fixed refinance rate right now is 3.13%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. However, interest rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than rates for a 15-year or 10-year refinance. It'll also take you longer to pay off your loan.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 15-year fixed refinance rate right now is 2.44%, no different from what we saw the previous week. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely raise your monthly payment. However, you'll also be able to pay off your loan quicker, saving you money over the life of the loan. And 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 10-year fixed refinance rate right now is 2.42%, a decrease of 1 basis point over last week. A 10-year refinance will typically feature the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms, but the lowest interest rate. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.

Where rates are headed

We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders nationwide:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refinance 3.13% 3.16% -0.03 15-year fixed refinance 2.44% 2.44% N/C 10-year fixed refinance 2.42% 2.43% -0.01

Rates as of Oct. 28, 2021.

How to find the best refinance rate

When searching for refinance rates online, it's important to remember that your specific financial situation will influence the rate you're offered. Though current market conditions will be a factor, your particular interest rate will depend largely on your application and credit history.



Generally, you'll want a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio as well as a history of making consistent and on-time payments in order to get the best interest rates. Researching interest rates online is always a good idea, but you'll need to connect with a mortgage professional to get your exact refinance rate. You should also take into account any fees and closing costs that might offset the potential savings of a refinance.



It's also worth noting that in recent months, lenders have been stricter with their requirements. This means that if you don't have great credit ratings, you might not be able to take advantage of lowered interest rates -- or qualify for a refinance in the first place.



To get the best refinance rates, you'll first want to make your application as strong as possible. If you haven't already, try to improve your credit by monitoring your credit reports, using credit responsibly, and managing your finances carefully. Also be sure to compare offers from multiple lenders in order to get the best rate.

When should I refinance?

Generally, it's a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than that your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. Interest rates in the past few months have been at historic lows, but that's not the only thing you should be looking at when deciding whether to refinance.



To decide whether a refinance is right for you, consider all of the factors including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the length of your loan term and the amount of your monthly payment. Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.



Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates -- or even a refinance at all -- if you don't meet their standards. Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.