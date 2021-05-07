Refinance rates for May 7, 2021: Rates drop off

Brittany Hosea-Small/Getty

Average refinance interest rates Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 3.12% 3.17% -0.05 15-year fixed refi 2.43% 2.46% -0.03 10-year fixed refi 2.39% 2.41% -0.02

Numerous important refinance rates trailed off today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates drop. In addition, the average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also slumped. Although refinance rates fluctuate , they have been lower than they've been in years. For those looking to secure a good rate, now is an ideal time to refinance a home. Before refinancing, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from various lenders to find the right one for you.The average rate for a 30-year fixed refinance loan is currently 3.12%, a decrease of 5 basis points over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. If you’re having difficulties making your monthly payments currently, a 30-year refinance could be a good option for you. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 15-year and 10-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.The average rate for a 15-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.43%, a decrease of 3 basis point from what we saw the previous week. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely raise your monthly payment. But you'll save more money over time, because you're paying off your loan quicker. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.The average rate for a 10-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.39%, a decrease of 2 basis points over last week. A 10-year refinance will typically feature the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms, but the lowest interest rate. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest. Just be sure to carefully consider your budget and current financial situation to make sure that you can afford a higher monthly payment.We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders across the US:

How to find the best refinance rate

When to consider a mortgage refinance

It's important to understand that the rates advertised online may not apply to you. Market conditions aren't the only factor in interest rates; your particular application and credit history will also play a large role.Generally, you'll want a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments in order to get the best interest rates. Researching interest rates online is always a good idea, but you'll need to connect with a mortgage professional to get your exact refinance rate. And don't forget about fees and closing costs which may cost a hefty amount upfront.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of lenders have been stricter stricter with who they approve for a loan. If you have a low credit score or a poor credit history, you might have trouble getting a refinance at the lowest interest rates.Before applying for a refinance, you should make your application as strong as possible in order to get the best rates available. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly, and monitor your credit regularly. You should also shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers to make sure you’re getting the best rate.Most people refinance because the market interest rates are lower than their current rates or because they want to change their loan term. It's true that in the past year, interest rates have been at a historic low. But when deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates.Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance -- such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates — or even a refinance at all — if you don’t meet their standards.If you can get a lower interest rate or pay off your loan sooner, refinancing can be a great move. But carefully weigh the pros and cons first to make sure it's a good fit for your situation.