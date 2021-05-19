Refinance rates for May 19, 2021: Rates advance

Kurt Wittman/Getty

A number of closely followed mortgage refinance rates moved higher today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates climb. In addition, the average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also moved up. Refinance interest rates are never set in stone -- but rates have been at historic lows. If you plan to refinance your house, now might be a great time to secure a good rate. Before getting a refinance, remember to think about your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for multiple lenders to find the best one for you.

30-year fixed refinance rates

The average 30-year fixed refinance rate right now is 3.15%, an increase of 6 basis points from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. If you're having difficulties making your monthly payments currently, a 30-year refinance could be a good option for you. However, interest rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than rates for a 15-year or 10-year refinance. It'll also take you longer to pay off your loan.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 15-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.43%, an increase of 2 basis points from what we saw the previous week. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you'll have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. However, you'll also be able to pay off your loan quicker, saving you money over the life of the loan. Interest rates for a 15-year refinance also tend to be lower than that of a 30-year refinance, so you'll save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.43%, an increase of 5 basis points over last week. A 10-year refinance will typically feature the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms, but the lowest interest rate. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.

Where rates are headed

We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates provided by lenders across the US:

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 3.15% 3.09% +0.06 15-year fixed refi 2.43% 2.41% +0.02 10-year fixed refi 2.43% 2.38% +0.05

Rates as of May 19, 2021.

How to find personalized refinance rates

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Market conditions aren't the only factor in interest rates; your particular application and credit history will also play a large role.



Generally, you'll want a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments in order to get the best interest rates. You can generally get a good feel for average interest rates online, but make sure to speak with a mortgage professional in order to see the specific rates you qualify for. And don't forget about fees and closing costs which may cost a hefty amount upfront.



It's also worth noting that in recent months, lenders have been stricter with their requirements. If you have a low credit score or a poor credit history, you might have trouble getting a refinance at the lowest interest rates.



One way to get the best refinance rates is to strengthen your borrower application. You can do that by monitoring your credit, taking on debt responsibly, and getting your finances in order before applying for a refinance. You should also shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers to make sure you're getting the best rate.

When to consider a mortgage refinance

Most people refinance because the market interest rates are lower than their current rates or because they want to change their loan term. It's true that in the past year, interest rates have been at a historic low. But when deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates.



To decide whether a refinance is right for you, consider all of the factors including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the length of your loan term and the amount of your monthly payment. Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.



Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates -- or even a refinance at all -- if you don't meet their standards.Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner. But first consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you.