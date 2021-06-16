Refinance rates for June 16, 2021: Rates fall

Deborah Jaffe/Getty

30-year fixed refinance rates

15-year fixed-rate refinance

10-year fixed-rate refinance

Where rates are headed

Average refinance interest rates Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 3.12% 3.13% -0.01 15-year fixed refi 2.38% 2.40% -0.02 10-year fixed refi 2.38% 2.40% -0.02

Numerous closely followed refinance rates receded today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates go down. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also went down. Refinance interest rates are never set in stone -- but rates have been at historic lows. For those looking to secure a good rate, now is a great time to refinance a home. Before getting a refinance, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from various lenders to find the right one for you.For 30-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 3.12%, a decrease of 1 basis point from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) One reason to refinance to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term is to lower your monthly payment. This makes 30-year refinances good for people who are having difficulties making their monthly payments or simply want a bit more breathing room. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 15-year and 10-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.The current average interest rate for 15-year refinances is 2.38%, a decrease of 2 basis point over last week. A 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan. However, you’ll also be able to pay off your loan quicker, saving you money over the life of the loan. 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save even more in the long run.The current average interest rate for a 10-year refinance is 2.38%, a decrease of 2 basis points from what we saw the previous week. Compared to a 30-year and 15-year refinance, a 10-year refinance will usually have a lower interest rate but higher monthly payment. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest. But you should confirm that you can afford a higher monthly payment by evaluating your budget and overall financial situation.We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders across the US:

How to shop for refinance rates

When to consider a mortgage refinance

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Market conditions aren't the only factor in interest rates; your particular application and credit history will also play a large role.To get the best interest rates, you’ll typically need a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments. To get your personalized refinance rates, you'll need to speak with a mortgage professional, as the rates you qualify for may differ from the rates advertised online. You should also take into account any fees and closing costs that might offset the potential savings of a refinance.You should also know that many lenders have had stricter requirements when it comes to approving loans in the past few months. This means that if you don’t have great credit ratings, you might not be able to take advantage of lowered interest rates -- or qualify for a refinance in the first place.To get the best refinance rates, you’ll first want to make your application as strong as possible. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly, and monitor your credit regularly. Don't forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around to find the best rate.In order for a refinance to make sense, you'll generally want to get a lower interest rate than your current rate. Aside from interest rates, changing your loan term is another reason to refinance. Interest rates in the past few months have been at historic lows, but that’s not the only thing you should be looking at when deciding whether to refinance.Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance -- such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate.Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.