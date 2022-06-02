Refinance Rates for Jun 2, 2022: Rates Move Higher

30-year fixed-rate refinance

15-year fixed-rate refinance

10-year fixed-rate refinance

Where rates are headed

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 5.42% 5.26% +0.16 15-year fixed refi 4.62% 4.57% +0.05 10-year fixed refi 4.57% 4.51% +0.06

A few closely followed mortgage refinance rates advanced today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates rise. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also increased.Though refinance rates do fluctuate slightly on a daily basis, homeowners can expect to see rates rise over the course of this year. In recent months, rates have been trending up from historic lows seen during the pandemic, and are now closer to 2018 rate levels. That means if you're looking to shave dollars and interest off your current monthly mortgage payments, these could be the lowest rates of 2022. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare offers to find a lender who can meet your needs.The average rate for a 30-year fixed refinance loan is currently 5.42%, an increase of 16 basis points from what we saw one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) Refinancing to a 30-year fixed loan from a shorter loan term can lower your monthly payments. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 15-year and 10-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.The current average interest rate for 15-year refinances is 4.62%, an increase of 5 basis points compared to one week ago. A 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan. On the other hand, you'll save money on interest, since you'll pay off the loan sooner. You'll also typically get lower interest rates compared to a 30-year loan. This can help you save even more in the long run.The current average interest rate for a 10-year refinance is 4.57%, an increase of 6 basis points over last week. Compared to a 30-year and 15-year refinance, a 10-year refinance will usually have a lower interest rate but higher monthly payment. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. Just be sure to carefully consider your budget and current financial situation to make sure that you can afford a higher monthly payment.At the start of the pandemic, refinance rates dropped to historic lows, but now interest rates are hovering around pre-pandemic levels. The Federal Reserve recently raised rates for the second time in 2022, and plans to increase them several more times throughout the year. Given this policy, along with strong economic growth and inflation, which reached its highest in four decades, rates are expected to keep going up this year. While there have been some temporary dips in interest rates, it's impossible to predict when another drop might occur. That means it's a good idea to try to take advantage of refinancing now and lock in a decent rate.We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates provided by lenders across the country:

Rates as of Jun 2, 2022.

How to find the best refinance rate

When to consider a mortgage refinance

When looking for refinance rates, know that your specific rate may differ from those advertised online. Market conditions aren't the only factor in interest rates; your particular application and credit history will also play a large role.To get the best interest rates, you’ll typically need a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments. To get your personalized refinance rates, you'll need to speak with a mortgage professional, as the rates you qualify for may differ from the rates advertised online. Also remember to account for potential fees and closing costs.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of lenders have been stricter with who they approve for a loan. This means that if you don’t have great credit ratings, you might not be able to take advantage of lowered interest rates -- or qualify for a refinance in the first place.Before applying for a refinance, you should make your application as strong as possible in order to get the best rates available. If you haven't already, try to improve your credit by monitoring your credit reports, using credit responsibly, and managing your finances carefully. You should also shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers to make sure you’re getting the best rate.In order for a refinance to make sense, you'll generally want to get a lower interest rate than your current rate. Aside from interest rates, changing your loan term is another reason to refinance. It's true that in the past year, interest rates have been at a historic low. But when deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates.Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance -- such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate. Refinancing at a lower interest rate can save you money in the long run and help you pay off your loan sooner. But a careful cost-benefit analysis is necessary to confirm that doing so makes sense.