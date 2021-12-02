Refinance rates for Dec. 2, 2021: Rates dip

Jim Lane/Getty

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 3.13% 3.16% -0.03 15-year fixed refi 2.44% 2.45% -0.01 10-year fixed refi 2.42% 2.43% -0.01

A few benchmark refinance rates decreased today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates sink. In addition, the average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also declined. Although refinance rates fluctuate , they have been at historic lows. For those looking to secure a good rate, now is a great time to refinance a home. Before getting a refinance, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and shop around for different lenders to find the right one for you.For 30-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 3.13%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to one week ago. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. Be aware, though, that interest rates will typically be higher compared to a 15-year or 10-year refinance, and you’ll pay off your loan at a slower rate.The current average interest rate for 15-year refinances is 2.44%, a decrease of 1 basis point over last week. With a 15-year fixed refinance, you'll have a larger monthly payment than a 30-year loan. However, you’ll also be able to pay off your loan quicker, saving you money over the life of the loan. You'll also typically get lower interest rates compared to a 30-year loan. This can help you save even more in the long run.For 10-year fixed refinances, the average rate is currently at 2.42%, a decrease of 1 basis points from what we saw the previous week. A 10-year refinance will typically feature the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms, but the lowest interest rate. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. However, you should analyze your budget and current financial situation to make sure you’ll be able to afford the higher monthly payment.We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders nationwide:

How to find the best refinance rate

When should I refinance?

When searching for refinance rates online, it's important to remember that your specific financial situation will influence the rate you're offered. Though current market conditions will be a factor, your particular interest rate will depend largely on your application and credit history.Generally, you'll want a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments in order to get the best interest rates. Researching interest rates online is always a good idea, but you'll need to connect with a mortgage professional to get your exact refinance rate. And don't forget about fees and closing costs which may cost a hefty amount upfront.You should also know that many lenders have had stricter requirements when it comes to approving loans in the past few months. As such, you may not qualify for a refinance -- or a low rate -- if you don't have a solid credit rating.One way to get the best refinance rates is to strengthen your borrower application. You can do that by monitoring your credit, taking on debt responsibly, and getting your finances in order before applying for a refinance. Also be sure to compare offer from multiple lenders in order to get the best rate.In order for a refinance to make sense, you'll generally want to get a lower interest rate than your current rate. Aside from interest rates, changing your loan term is another reason to refinance. It's true that in the past year, interest rates have been at a historic low. But when deciding whether to refinance, be sure to take into account other factors besides market interest rates.Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance -- such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate. Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner -- but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you.