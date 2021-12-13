Refinance rates for Dec. 13, 2021: Rates ratchet higher

David Paul Morris/Getty

30-year fixed-rate refinance

15-year fixed-rate refinance

10-year fixed-rate refinance

Where rates are headed

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 3.24% 3.17% +0.07 15-year fixed refi 2.51% 2.49% +0.02 10-year fixed refi 2.50% 2.45% +0.05

Several benchmark mortgage refinance rates moved higher today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates rise. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also saw an increase. Although refinance rates are dynamic, they have been quite low recently. Because of this, right now is an excellent time for homeowners to get a good refinance rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before getting a refinance, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.The average rate for a 30-year fixed refinance loan is currently 3.24%, an increase of 7 basis points over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. Because of this, a 30-year refinance can be a good idea if you're having trouble making your monthly payments. In exchange for the lower monthly payments though, rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than 15-year and 10-year refinance rates. You'll also pay off your loan slower.The average 15-year fixed refinance rate right now is 2.51%, an increase of 2 basis points from what we saw the previous week. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely raise your monthly payment. But you'll save more money over time, because you're paying off your loan quicker. Interest rates for a 15-year refinance also tend to be lower than that of a 30-year refinance, so you'll save even more in the long run.The average 10-year fixed refinance rate right now is 2.50%, an increase of 5 basis points over last week. Compared to a 30-year and 15-year refinance, a 10-year refinance will usually have a lower interest rate but higher monthly payment. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest. However, you should analyze your budget and current financial situation to make sure you’ll be able to afford the higher monthly payment.We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates reported by lenders across the US:

Rates as of Dec. 13, 2021.

How to find the best refinance rate

Is now a good time to refinance?

When searching for refinance rates online, it's important to remember that your specific financial situation will influence the rate you're offered. Market conditions aren't the only factor in interest rates; your particular application and credit history will also play a large role.To get the best interest rates, you’ll typically need a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments. Researching interest rates online is always a good idea, but you'll need to connect with a mortgage professional to get your exact refinance rate. You should also take into account any fees and closing costs that might offset the potential savings of a refinance.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of lenders have been stricter stricter with who they approve for a loan. This means that if you don’t have great credit ratings, you might not be able to take advantage of lowered interest rates -- or qualify for a refinance in the first place.One way to get the best refinance rates is to strengthen your borrower application. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly, and monitor your credit regularly. Don't forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around to find the best rate.Most people refinance because the market interest rates are lower than their current rates or because they want to change their loan term. Interest rates in the past few months have been at historic lows, but that’s not the only thing you should be looking at when deciding whether to refinance.Make sure to consider your goals and financial situation, including how long you plan to stay in your current home. It's helpful to have a specific goal for a refinance -- such as decreasing your monthly payment or adjusting the term of your loan. Also keep in mind that closing costs and other fees may require an upfront investment.Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get a refinance at the posted interest rates — or even a refinance at all — if you don’t meet their standards. Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner -- but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you.