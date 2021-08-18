Refinance rates for Aug. 18, 2021: Rates slide

David Paul Morris/Getty

Product Rate Last week Change 30-year fixed refi 3.00% 3.04% -0.04 15-year fixed refi 2.29% 2.33% -0.04 10-year fixed refi 2.32% 2.33% -0.01

Multiple benchmark refinance rates trailed off today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates trail off. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also shrank. Refinance interest rates are never set in stone -- but rates have been at historic lows. If you plan to refinance your house, now might be an ideal time to secure a good rate. But as always, make sure to first think about your personal goals and circumstances before you get a refinance, and shop around for a lender who can best meet your needs.The average rate for a 30-year fixed refinance loan is currently 3.00%, a decrease of 4 basis points over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance. If you’re having difficulties making your monthly payments currently, a 30-year refinance could be a good option for you. However, interest rates for a 30-year refinance will typically be higher than rates for a 15-year or 10-year refinance. It'll also take you longer to pay off your loan.The average 15-year fixed refinance rate right now is 2.29%, a decrease of 4 basis point over last week. Refinancing to a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely raise your monthly payment. On the other hand, you'll save money on interest, since you'll pay off the loan sooner. You'll also typically get lower interest rates compared to a 30-year loan. This can help you save even more in the long run.The average rate for a 10-year fixed refinance loan is currently 2.32%, a decrease of 1 basis points over last week. Compared to a 30-year and 15-year refinance, a 10-year refinance will usually have a lower interest rate but higher monthly payment. A 10-year refinance can be a good deal, since paying off your house sooner will help you save on interest in the long run. However, you should analyze your budget and current financial situation to make sure you’ll be able to afford the higher monthly payment.We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET's parent company. Here's a table with the average refinance rates provided by lenders across the country:

How to find the best refinance rate

When to consider a mortgage refinance

It's important to understand that the rates advertised online may not apply to you. Market conditions aren't the only factor in interest rates; your particular application and credit history will also play a large role.To get the best interest rates, you’ll typically need a high credit score, low credit utilization ratio, and a history of making consistent and on-time payments. To get your personalized refinance rates, you'll need to speak with a mortgage professional, as the rates you qualify for may differ from the rates advertised online. And don't forget about fees and closing costs which may cost a hefty amount upfront.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of lenders have been stricter stricter with who they approve for a loan. This means that if you don’t have great credit ratings, you might not be able to take advantage of lowered interest rates -- or qualify for a refinance in the first place.Before applying for a refinance, you should make your application as strong as possible in order to get the best rates available. The best way to improve your credit ratings is to get your finances in order, use credit responsibly, and monitor your credit regularly. Don't forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around to find the best rate.Generally, it's a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than that your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. Interest rates in the past few months have been at historic lows, but that’s not the only thing you should be looking at when deciding whether to refinance.A refinance may not always make financial sense. Consider your personal goals and financial circumstances. How long do you plan on staying in your home? Are you refinancing to decrease your monthly payment, pay off your house sooner -- or for a combination of reasons? And don't forget about fees and closing costs, which can add up.Note that some lenders have tightened their requirements since the beginning of the pandemic. If you don't have a solid credit score, you may not qualify for the best rate. Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner -- but consider carefully whether it's the right choice for you.